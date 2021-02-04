Back

'Nearly blind' Thai man, 84, dies after brutal & allegedly racist attack in US

The attack on Vicha Ratanapakdee prompted many online to change their profile pictures to an illustration of him as show of solidarity.

Andrew Koay | February 04, 2021, 01:52 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

An 84-year-old Thai man has died after being brutally attacked in the United States.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows Vicha Ratanapakdee out for a walk in San Francisco on Jan. 28 when an assailant suddenly charges at him from the right of frame.

The attacker viciously shoves Ratanapakdee to the ground before walking away.

According to ABC7, the elderly man was found by police officers lying on the sidewalk and he was conveyed to a hospital having sustained life-threatening injuries.

He died two days later on Jan. 30.

"Racism has once again proven deadly"

San Francisco police have arrested a 19-year-old man named Antoine Watson on suspicion for Ratanapakdee's murder. A woman named Maylasia Goo, 20, was also arrested for being an accessory to the crime.

In a fundraising campaign started by his family, Ratanapakdee's son-in-law Eric Lawson described the 84-year-old as "nearly blind" and a "gentle person".

The family believe the attack was motivated by racist sentiments.

"Racism has once again proven deadly. Anti-Asian racism has become a very serious danger to all Asian Americans, particularly in San Francisco," wrote Lawson.

In a Feb. 2 statement announcing the filing of Watson's charge, San Francicso's District Attorney noted the Asian American Pacific Islander community had bene "victimised by many incidents of violence, hate, and racism since the start of the (Covid-19) pandemic".

Tributes to Ratanapakdee

As of writing, the fundraising campaign has received donations amounting to US$33,486 (S$44,696).

Others have also paid tribute to Ratanapakdee through their social media profiles.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jonathan D. Chang (@jdschang)

An illustration of Ratanapakdee made by Los Angeles based designer Jonathan Chang prompted many online to change their display pictures as a show of solidarity.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ASIANS WITH ATTITUDES (A.W.A) (@asianswithattitudes)

Top image screenshot from dionlimtv's Instagram page and via Eric Lawson's Gofundme campaign page

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.