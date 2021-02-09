Back

Thai foodpanda rider delivers to customers who are fishing in middle of river

Navigating the waters of food delivery in Thailand.

Karen Lui | February 09, 2021, 12:44 PM

Delivering to customers who are located in the middle of the river appears to be a challenge that Thai food delivery riders face on a regular basis.

Last year, a GrabFood delivery rider found himself making a journey to open water territory to complete his delivery.

A foodpanda rider recently encountered a similar incident that required him to take alternative transport to reach his customer.

Waterway food delivery

On Feb. 2, one Facebook user Pradit Saengdee shared some photos of a foodpanda rider crossing the river to reach his customers.

 

The caption translates to "Foodpanda has waterway delivery now".

The distinct pink and grey uniform of the foodpanda driver could be identified riding a motorboat even from a distance.

Photo by Pradit Saengdee on Facebook

The driver kept his helmet on even after moving from land to water transport.

Photo by Pradit Saengdee on Facebook

As he approached his customer, who appeared to be fishing in the middle of the river, he switched off the motor and opted for a paddle to push the boat in the right direction.

Photo by Pradit Saengdee on Facebook

Photo by Pradit Saengdee on Facebook

The final picture captures the success of food delivery as the foodpanda rider passes a clear bag of three styrofoam boxes to a man in a blue shirt.

The customer who received the food appears to be on the same boat as Saengdee.

Photo by Pradit Saengdee on Facebook

Netizens' reactions

The post has 48 comments and 333 shares at the time of writing and was even covered by Thai television network Channel 3.

Some of the Thai comments include:

"I have to practise driving a boat."

"Good service."

"You should wear a life jacket. Haha."

Top images by Pradit Saengdee on Facebook.

