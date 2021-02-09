Back

Temasek Holdings 'positive' on China's long-term trajectory despite crackdown on Jack Ma's tech empire

The state investor said its decisions are guided by trends and not any particular company.

Kayla Wong | February 09, 2021, 07:28 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Temasek Holdings continue to be "positive" on the long-term trajectory of Chinese markets, Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, the state investor's deputy CEO said.

Investment decisions directed by larger, long-term trends

Speaking at a briefing held by the state investor on Tuesday, Feb. 9, Dilhan was responding to a media query on Temasek's future strategy, in light of China being its largest portfolio, and recent events such as the Chinese government's crackdown on tech giant Alibaba.

China accounts for the bulk of Temasek's investments (29 per cent) as of the end of March 31, 2020, followed by Singapore (24 per cent).

Dilhan, who will be taking over current CEO Ho Ching's position when she steps down on Oct. 1, explained that everything Temasek does is to ensure long-term success, which means their strategy is not deployed on a year-by-year basis.

And for over a decade, they have been figuring out the kind of portfolio they would like to own 10 and 20 years down the road, he said, adding that their reasoning behind investments is not limited to any particular company.

Even before he joined Temasek in 2010, he said that China has always had that long-term potential for the government-owned investment company.

This can be seen in the way consumption spending is evolving in China, as well as the emergence of strong domestic brands in China, he elaborated.

He added that Temasek typically invests in areas where they see these sort of trends, not just today but for the future as well.

Investments in China have paid off, just like investments in the U.S.

Dilhan also highlighted that Temasek first invested in China's financial services as it was a window to the country's future, and as a proxy for the opening up of China.

The decision proved to be the right one as such investments have paid off, he said, adding that subsequent investments were made in Internet-related firms, such as Alibaba and Tencent and other ventures.

As they now see China emerging in the areas of biotech and domestic consumer brands, Dilhan said there is always opportunity in China.

Similar to how they see investments elsewhere like in the United States, he explained that when Temasek looks at china, they look at the country's long-term prospects.

He added that being "patient investors", Temasek is "very clear" on trends, and the corresponding strategies they need to employ in order to make the right investments and wait for their harvest.

Nevertheless, he said the investment firm recognises that the world today is much more complex, which is why moving forward, they would be "mindful" and think broadly about all other considerations when making their decisions.

Ho Ching further clarified that as of last year, they had not deliberately made China the biggest market, and that it simply became that way as "the markets in China came up and markets in Singapore went down".

Therefore, rather than making China the target country, it was just "a function of where the market was at that point in time", she said.

Ho added that they make their investments based on various factors, such as the idea of growth versus stability, and where they see the trends are, which include disruptive innovations in areas such as life sciences.

Top image via Temasek Holdings

40-year-old Korean fitness trainer selling watermelons in Vietnam goes viral

Oppa cosplays as legendary Vietnamese hero.

February 09, 2021, 07:07 PM

Apple's Clubhouse app gets banned in China after Chinese users take part in uncensored chats

Such chats included sensitive topics like Xinjiang and Taiwan.

February 09, 2021, 06:48 PM

Barred eagle-owl with penetrating gaze at Rifle Range intrigues S'poreans

When you gaze into the abyss...

February 09, 2021, 06:39 PM

New Bober Tea outlet at IMM caters to your flavour preferences with customisable tea base strength

Get 100% tea strength for an extra caffeine boost.

February 09, 2021, 06:00 PM

Irvins S'pore & Cotton On launching ‘dangerously fashionable’ collaboration soon

Salted egg fashion.

February 09, 2021, 05:46 PM

11 new imported Covid-19 cases include SIA cabin crew who developed symptoms after returning

Latest update.

February 09, 2021, 05:11 PM

19 & 20-year-old S’pore students win international infocomm tech competition against 39 countries

The Huawei ICT competition has attracted nearly 150,000 students around the world since 2019.

February 09, 2021, 05:00 PM

S'pore Sports Hub to remain open throughout CNY, kids' water playground, skate park available

Make some sports plans, not just dinner plans.

February 09, 2021, 04:52 PM

S'pore bookstore launching book fair with over 2,000 titles on March 6 & 7 at Sprout Hub

Good news for bookworms.

February 09, 2021, 04:39 PM

YouTrip guarantees cashback of up to S$888 when users send E-hongbaos this CNY

More huat ah.

February 09, 2021, 04:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.