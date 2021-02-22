2 teens, both 17, arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery from shop along Woodlands Drive 44

Two male teenagers, both aged 17, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of theft in dwelling, the police said in a Feb. 22 news release.

Stole jewellery from shop along Woodlands Drive 44

At about 5:45pm on Feb. 21, the police received a report that two men had allegedly stolen jewellery from a shop along Woodlands Drive 44 and fled.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of both suspects.

Police arrested them within 12 hours of the report.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty, they can be jailed for up to seven years, and fined.

Top image via Google StreetView.