Mamak shop on-the-go: Cabby, 67, wins award for providing free snacks, masks & WiFi

Nice.

Ashley Tan | February 02, 2021, 07:09 PM

Some taxi drivers help you turn up the air-conditioning or switch the radio station to one of your choice.

One cabby in Singapore however, goes above and beyond to ensure a pleasant and comfortable ride for his passengers.

Fully stocked taxi

ComfortDelGro cabby Ong Swee Ker has essentially transformed his vehicle into a provision shop on wheels.

The 67-year-old takes care to keep his taxi stocked with necessities such as snacks, bottled mineral water, umbrellas, and tissue paper.

For those who are feeling unwell, Ong even has lozenges, sour plums and medicated oil as part of his stash.

And all these items are free for the taking.

Ong's taxi is even equipped with charging ports and WiFi for those whose devices are running low on juice.

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, he added masks to his inventory as well.

Here is his entire stock displayed.

Photo from ComfortDelGro / FB

Won a kindness award

Ong's heartfelt efforts have clearly touched his passengers.

In a post by ComfortDelGro on Facebook, two passengers who boarded from Mount Pleasant Vet Centre, and who had just suffered the loss of their pet dog, found the biscuits and water Ong provided in his vehicle a welcome relief.

The cabby also offered another passenger a mask from a box on his dashboard when she forgot one.

The passenger was so grateful that she wrote to the company to commend Ong.

To reward him for his kind deeds, Ong, who has been a cabby for 12 years, was awarded the National Kindness Award - Transport Gold by Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung.

This is his fifth time winning the award.

Photo from ComfortDelGro / FB

You can view ComfortDelGro's full post here.

Top photo from ComfortDelGro / FB

