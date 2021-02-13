Lady who tried to save fiancé from burning car at Tanjong Pagar reportedly suffered 80% burns

The lady who was sent to the Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries sustained them while reportedly trying to save her fiancé from the burning vehicle, The Straits Times reported.

ST also reported that the lady had suffered 80 per cent burns to her body.

The incident took place in the early morning of Feb. 13. Five individuals were declared dead at the scene.

According to Zaobao, another car then reportedly pulled up alongside the crashed BMW.

A man from the other car was reportedly heard crying and exclaiming that his friend was inside (the burning car).

An ST timeline also reported that some of the victim's next-of-kin arrived on the scene to identify the body.

Shin Min also reported that people believed to be family members of the victims were spotted at the scene.

In a live video by Zaobao, two hearses are seen on the scene.

The accident resulted in the closure of Tanjong Pagar Road.

Road Closure on Tanjong Pagar Road (towards Murray Street) after Maxwell Road — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) February 12, 2021

Image from Song Seng Wun Facebook