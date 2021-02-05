Back

Drinks stall in Taman Jurong food centre sells hot coffee & tea for S$0.70, iced ones for S$0.80

Journey to the west to enjoy 1990s/ 2000s prices.

Belmont Lay | February 05, 2021, 05:57 PM

A hawker stall in Taman Jurong is selling coffee, tea and Milo all for under S$1 -- including the iced versions.

Such prices have not been seen in Singapore since shortly after the first Gulf War.

The stall, which is popular, is located at Nam Hong Coffee Stall at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre.

A hot kopi or teh is 70 cents, while the iced version is 80 cents -- 1990s prices.

The most expensive drink one can get to pamper oneself is the S$1 iced Milo-C, which is Milo with evaporated milk, chilled.

Big cup

These prices are for big cups, not the small ones with saucer.

via

via Google Maps

However, cheap drinks also mean long queues.

Lines can stretch on for a bit and those in the queue might have to wait up to 20 minutes.

But the low prices are not the only draw.

The beverages are known to be tasty and flavourful, according to comments shared on Facebook.

Top photo via

