Popular Japanese chain Sukiya's first S'pore outlet opens at Suntec City on Feb. 17, get beef bowls from S$4.20

Sukiya, a popular beef bowl chain in Japan, is coming to Singapore.

The chain specialises in a variety of reasonably-priced beef bowls with toppings like cheese, eggs and spring onions.

First outlet in Singapore

Its first outlet in Singapore will be at Suntec City.

In a Facebook post on Feb. 9, Sukiya Singapore announced that they will be opening on Feb. 17.

Each rice bowl served at the Japanese eatery ranges from size small to extra large.

From S$4.20

The menu starts from an affordable price of S$4.20 for a small gyudon (beef bowl).

The menu will also have the Triple Cheese Gyudon (from S$5.80), the most popular option at its Japanese outlets which includes mozzarella, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.

There are also other options like:

Unagi Bowl with Beef (From S$13.50)

Kimchi Gyudon (From S$5.50)

Deluxe Curry Rice (From S$12.30)

You can find the full menu here.

Details

Sukiya, Suntec City East Wing, #01-647 3 Temasek Blvd Singapore 038983

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily. Last order at 9:30pm.

Top image from @myhappytummyjourney and @plazabintaro on Instagram.