Back

Founder of sugar daddy dating platform, Sugarbook, arrested by M'sian police

Sugarbook itself is also being investigated for prostitution and the improper use of network services.

Matthias Ang | February 18, 2021, 04:30 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The 34-year-old founder of Sugarbook, a sugar daddy dating platform, has been arrested by Malaysia's authorities, Malaysian media reported.

Sugarbook being investigated for prostitution and improper use of network services

On Feb. 17, Darren Chan was apprehended at a condominium in Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur at about 4.30pm.

Police then applied to the Shah Alam Magistrates Court on the morning of Feb. 18 for Chan to be remanded.

According to Chief of Selangor Criminal Investigation Department, Fadzil Ahmat, Chan admitted that he was the founder of the platform during preliminary investigations.

In addition, Sugarbook itself is also being investigated for prostitution and the improper use of network services under Malaysian law.

Arrest comes a week after survey showed Malaysia is third for number of sugar daddies in Asia

Chan's arrest comes about a week after the release of a survey by another similar dating site, SeekingArrangement, which said that Malaysia holds the third spot in Asia for the highest number of sugar daddies, The Malay Mail reported.

According to the survey, Malaysia is home to about 42,500 sugar daddies. Indonesia comes in at second with 60,250 sugar daddies while India tops the list with 338,000.

Separately, a statement released by Sugarbook at about the same time pointed out that the month of Jan. had seen a 40 per cent increase in sign-ups on the platform among Malaysian university students.

It also put out a press release that detailed the 10 universities in the country with the most number of Sugarbook female users.

Both platforms cited student loan debts and the cost of living as some of the reasons for students signing up.

Sugarbook also added that demand for sugar daddies was rising as a result of the economic downturn in the country.

As for its number of users, Sugarbook said that it had over 400,000 active members on its platform, of which 220,000 are sugar babies, 180,000 are sugar daddies and 6,000 are sugar mummies.

Platform comes under fire from religious affairs minister on Valentine's Day

Sugarbook subsequently came under fire on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, by Malaysia's Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, The Edge Markets reported.

Calling for the government to take action against people involved in the platform, such as its operators, he said:

"This is something that is very sad for us. The application should be prevented from being used in our country as it encourages people to do things that are not right and violate the laws including syariah law."

Access to the platform's website blocked on Feb. 15

According to Malaysiakini, access to Sugarbook's website was blocked on Feb. 15 by Malaysia's Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Higher Education Ministry also slammed the number of young women acting as sugar babies as "improbable."

The ministry said that it had contacted the universities listed out in Sugarbook's press release and added that many of the institutions have since dismissed the figures.

As per the ministry:

"Sunway Education Group said it is impossible that 45 per cent of its Sunway University (one of the universities listed) students are involved as sugar babies.

This is as the number of students at Sunway University is fewer than 7,000. As such, reports that 3,105 of the university's students are sugar babies are not reasonable."

The ministry then highlighted that it would be meeting with the country's Youth and Sports Ministry, Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry, MCMC, and several NGOs to develop a programme for the protection of the character of students, as well as the image of universities.

Top image via Darren Chan Twitter

Australians boycott Facebook after tech giant restricts all posts & links by Australian news pages worldwide

#DeleteFacebook is trending in Australia.

February 18, 2021, 08:15 PM

realme 7 5G is the first 5G phone with 120HZ ultra smooth display under S$500

The rise of 5G phones.

February 18, 2021, 06:59 PM

7-Eleven S'pore sells Impact mints packaged in 'Three Great Scholars' mahjong tiles

Auspicious.

February 18, 2021, 06:38 PM

Joy Luck Teahouse S'pore launches crispy condensed milk bun at S$2.80

Yum.

February 18, 2021, 06:24 PM

Vivian on Myanmar political unrest: Live rounds shouldn't be fired on unarmed civilians

He urged all parties to exercise restraint and take steps to deescalate the situation.

February 18, 2021, 06:14 PM

New Jurong East Bus Interchange has nursing room with diaper-changing table for those travelling with babies

Nice.

February 18, 2021, 06:02 PM

11 months of rejections & hundreds of applications: Finding a job in S’pore during the year of Covid-19

For all positions.

February 18, 2021, 05:58 PM

Waterloo Street temple to close on Feb. 26 & March 9 to prevent crowds from showing up

Will re-open again.

February 18, 2021, 05:50 PM

Queues form inside IKEA S'pore for LEGO storage box launch on Feb. 18, scalpers already on Carousell

Not surprised.

February 18, 2021, 05:36 PM

Man in S'pore faces 340 charges of cheating & dishonestly inducing delivery of property in loan scam

The loan scam raised millions from his lenders.

February 18, 2021, 05:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.