Taiwan Beer in Strawberry Yogurt flavour now available in S'pore

The Strawberry Yogurt Taiwan Beer has arrived in Singapore in its adorable pink can.

First launched in Taiwan on Dec. 26, 2020, this winter edition flavour is now available here.

Released on Jan. 29 exclusively at confectionary and liquor store OleOle Singapore, they are available in a bundle of six cans for S$16.90 on Shopee.

Featuring strawberries in turquoise braids with limbs swimming beneath clouds against a sweet pink background, this beverage looks cute on Instagram while providing you with a refreshing treat.

The name of the flavour, "有个美莓" literally translates to "there's a pretty berry" and is a pun on the Taiwanese colloquial term for "pretty girl" (美眉).

At 3.5 per cent alcohol percentage, it is slightly higher than the Taiwan Beer Fruit Beer series with a 2.8 per cent alcohol percentage but rivals the Taiwan Beer's Sweet Touch series that is also at 3.5 per cent strength.

According to a YouTube review, the strawberry yogurt fragrance is strong and does not smell of beer.

It is not syrupy and is not very sweet.

It does not have a very strong beer taste and is great for non-beer drinkers who want to indulge in a bit of social drinking.

Top images by Juksy and Niusnews.