Thomson Plaza Starbucks staff allegedly sprayed disinfectant at customer's face after he coughed

The customer claimed that the disinfectant got into his eyes, causing him to tear up.

Tanya Ong | February 21, 2021, 04:25 PM

A 59-year-old nurse allegedly had disinfectant sprayed onto his face, causing him pain in both his eyes, in an incident involving a Thomson Plaza Starbucks staff.

Allegedly sprayed disinfectant at his face

A Lianhe Wanbao article reported that Chen Jianchun, who works as a nurse, was visiting the Thomson Plaza Starbucks outlet on Feb. 17.

While waiting for his drinks order to be completed, he said he "lightly coughed twice" as his throat had been feeling irritated.

Chen claimed that a Starbucks staff in her 20s immediately sprayed disinfectant in his direction upon hearing him cough.

She allegedly sprayed the disinfectant at his face four times, which he said caused his eyes so much pain that he teared up and could not open his eyes.

He rushed to the nearest washroom to wash them out.

Photo courtesy of Lianhe Wanbao.

Sprayed disinfectant towards his bag of drinks

According to Chen, the staff also sprayed disinfectant in the direction of a bag containing his drinks. When he told her that there's "no need" for that, he claimed that she told him she could do whatever she wanted as "this is her store".

Chen told Lianhe Wanbao that he understands that people might be more wary of others' coughing during this period.

However, he added that he had been wearing a mask at that time, and felt that the staff had been overreacting to his cough.

In response to Mothership's queries, Starbucks said that they are aware of the incident, and is currently investigating. They are also in touch with the customer in question "to find out more about the facts of the situation".

Top photo courtesy of Lianhe Wanbao.

