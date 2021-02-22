Pink & blue sakura-themed merchandise available at Starbucks S'pore from Feb. 24

If you need a reminder of what season is it now outside of forever sunny Singapore, this is it.

Starbucks Singapore has given a glimpse of its latest sakura blossom collection.

Pink and blue sakura collection

The collection which comes in pretty hues of pink and blue consists of tumblers, mugs, bottles, and tea cups.

Here are some conversions to note:

8oz = ~237ml

10oz = ~296ml

12oz = ~355ml

13oz = ~384ml

16oz = ~473ml

18oz = ~532ml

20oz = ~591ml

24oz = ~710ml

24.5oz = ~725ml

Available online and in-stores from Feb. 24

The sakura collection will be available in stores from Feb. 24.

It will also be available on LazMall and Shopee Mall from 12pm on the same day.

Compared to the past couple of years, you might notice that this collection has more items that are higher priced.

Some of the items in the collection will only be available at selected outlets.

To find out which outlets will carry the collection, click here.

Top image from Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page.