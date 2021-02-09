Back

S'pore Sports Hub to remain open throughout CNY, kids' water playground, skate park available

Make some sports plans, not just dinner plans.

Karen Lui | February 09, 2021, 04:52 PM

Chinese New Year can be a frustrating time for those who do not celebrate, it as many stores are shut during the festive season.

Even those who celebrate Chinese New Year may have their plans disrupted by the Covid-19 visiting restrictions this year.

If you're still racking your brains about how to spend your long weekend, consider heading to the Singapore Sports Hub to sweat it out.

Do note that you are required to make bookings in order to use any of the following facilities, and to adhere to safe distancing measures at all times.

For groups

If you're not in the mood to jostle with the crowd at the beach, you and your friends can enjoy a game of beach volleyball at one of the two fully-equipped Beach Volleyball Courts that can accommodate a maximum of 8 people each.

Photo by Singapore Sports Hub.

But if having sandy feet is not really your thing, have a game of netball or basketball at the outdoor Hard Courts.

Board game lovers are not left out either, with the Giant Chess set.

Photo by Singapore Sports Hub.

Now, you can flex that Sicilian Defence without having to rely on your imagination to see a larger-than-life chessboard on your ceiling, like Beth from "Queen's Gambit".

If you're a frequent bowler but wish to try something different, check out the 34m by 18m stretch of lawn featuring a smooth artificial turf that is perfect for Lawn Bowling.

Each lane can accommodate a maximum of 2 people.

Photo by Singapore Sports Hub.

Limited sets of lawn bowl balls, jacks, and mats are available for loan so you need not bring anything with you.

Parents can take their kids to the Kids Playground or the newly-reopened Kids Water Playground that comes with a pool and water play area.

Photo by Singapore Sports Hub.

No booking is required for the Kids playground.

For individuals

Surfing enthusiasts may be keen to have a go on the half-pipe surfing facility known as Stingray.

Photo by Singapore Sports Hub.

Cardio fans who just want to run to your heart's content can pop by the 100PLUS Promenade that boasts a 900-metre indoor jogging track around the stadium.

Photo by Singapore Sports Hub.

If you wish to change up your training routine, the exercise and fitness stations are also available for use.

All the skater boys (and girls) are welcome to channel your inner Tony Hawk at the Skate Park that has rails, a fun-box, and a mini-quarter pipe.

Photo by Singapore Sports Hub.

No booking is required to use the 100PLUS Promenade, exercise and fitness stations, and Skate Park.

If you're overwhelmed by the possible activities to do, check out our video here:

For the non-sporty individuals

But what if you're not the sporty type?

If you prefer to curl up with a book, the Sports Hub Library offers free entry capped at three hours per visit.

If you're a fan of museums, the hall of fame and 800 artefacts including Olympic torches at the Singapore Sports Museum may be of interest to you.

Entry to the Singapore Sports Museum is free for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

No booking is required to enter the library and museum.

Top images by Singapore Sports Hub.

