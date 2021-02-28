Back

SPCA S'pore reopen walk-ins for shelter adoptions on weekdays from Mar. 1, 2021

Waiting for their forever homes.

Fasiha Nazren | February 28, 2021, 02:14 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

From Mar. 1, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore will be reopening for walk-ins.

Walk-ins on weekdays

Walk-ins will be allowed on weekdays except for Thursdays (unless it is a public holiday), from 11am to 3pm.

No booking is required for walk-ins on weekdays.

However, appointment booking is still compulsory for weekend visits.

Slots for weekend appointment bookings will only be released seven days beforehand.

As part of SPCA's safe management measures, TraceTogether-only SafeEntry and temperature taking will be required.

There will also be a queue system for safe distancing.

Pets looking for forever homes

Visitors can view the online adoption gallery to prepare for the appointment.

The online adoption gallery is updated frequently with pets who are looking for their forever homes.

Bagel, a three-month-old Singapore Special. Photo from SPCA Singapore.

Quentin, a five-year-old mixed ragdoll. Photo from SPCA Singapore.

Nikki, a four-month-old local shorthair. Photo from SPCA Singapore.

Randy, a six-year-old crossbreed. Photo from SPCA Singapore.

Smokey, a five-month-old local shorthair. Photo from SPCA Singapore.

Each household can bring a maximum of four persons and everyone is required to bring their NRIC.

More information on SPCA Singapore's walk-in appointment can be found here.

Background

In April 2020, SPCA Singapore temporarily halted all adoption services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation reopened their doors in Jun 2020 for appointment-only shelter adoptions.

Top image from SPCA Singapore.

What you need to know about Clubhouse, the latest social media app to hit S'pore

Crowded house...soon?

February 28, 2021, 01:57 PM

2 S'pore women hospitalised with potentially fatal muscle breakdown after a spin class 

Rhabdomyolysis, a condition where muscles are injured or overworked and start to break down, may ultimately lead to kidney failure and even death.

February 28, 2021, 12:03 PM

Tuas explosion victim, 38, never got to meet baby daughter, over S$100,000 raised for family

He last returned to his hometown in August 2019.

February 28, 2021, 11:36 AM

Woman in S'pore helps unconscious GrabFood delivery driver despite being called a busybody

She called for an ambulance and waited till it came.

February 28, 2021, 11:14 AM

Dry weather expected to persist, increasing risk of hotspots in Southeast Asia

Please rain.

February 28, 2021, 10:37 AM

Migrant worker aims to be S’pore’s bodybuilding champion, trains after long hours at work

Stories Of Us: By day, Murugesan Balamurali works as an air-con technician. By night, he's a competitive bodybuilder with big ambitions.

February 28, 2021, 10:33 AM

24h PSI level hits 'Unhealthy' level in S'pore on Feb. 27, 2021

No spike in levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10.

February 27, 2021, 11:22 PM

2 S'poreans returning from UAE, US, among imported Covid-19 cases on Feb. 27, 2021

The total number of Covid-19 cases in S'pore has reached 59,925.

February 27, 2021, 10:26 PM

64-year-old male S'porean dies of Covid-19 complications on Feb. 26, 2021

As he was already an overseas registered case, he was not included in S'pore's Covid-19 case count.

February 27, 2021, 10:15 PM

Lift technician dies after getting trapped between carriage & shaft in building at Bugis

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

February 27, 2021, 08:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.