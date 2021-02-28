SPCA S'pore reopen walk-ins for shelter adoptions on weekdays from Mar. 1, 2021

From Mar. 1, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore will be reopening for walk-ins.

Walk-ins on weekdays

Walk-ins will be allowed on weekdays except for Thursdays (unless it is a public holiday), from 11am to 3pm.

No booking is required for walk-ins on weekdays.

However, appointment booking is still compulsory for weekend visits.

Slots for weekend appointment bookings will only be released seven days beforehand.

As part of SPCA's safe management measures, TraceTogether-only SafeEntry and temperature taking will be required.

There will also be a queue system for safe distancing.

Pets looking for forever homes

Visitors can view the online adoption gallery to prepare for the appointment.

The online adoption gallery is updated frequently with pets who are looking for their forever homes.

Each household can bring a maximum of four persons and everyone is required to bring their NRIC.

More information on SPCA Singapore's walk-in appointment can be found here.

Background

In April 2020, SPCA Singapore temporarily halted all adoption services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation reopened their doors in Jun 2020 for appointment-only shelter adoptions.

Top image from SPCA Singapore.