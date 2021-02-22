Back

Soon Huat Bak Kut Teh offering S$8.50 set for ride-hailing drivers & delivery riders at Bedok outlet

Valid until March 8, 2021.

Jason Fan | February 22, 2021, 02:52 PM

Soon Huat Bak Kut Teh, a social enterprise that hires ex-convicts to integrate back into society, is launching a new promotion at its Bedok outlet.

It is offering a Bak Kut Teh set meal for $8.50, exclusively for delivery riders, taxi drivers and private hire drivers.

The set meal includes one Bak Kut Teh, either with soup or dry, one fried egg, one salted vegetable, one drink (either barley or ice lemon tea) and a bowl of rice.

A portion of Bak Kut Teh for one person will normally cost $7.90, according to Soon Huat Bak Kut Teh.

This offer is available to all drivers and riders across major platforms, such as Comfort, Grab, Gojek, FoodPanda, Deliveroo and Ryde.

The promotion is valid until March 8, 2021, but the restaurant hinted in its Facebook post that the offer may be extended in the future.

Information

For more information, you can visit Soon Huat Bak Kut Teh's Facebook page.

Address: 302 Bedok Road, 469 460

Operating hours: 11am to 10pm daily

Top image via Soon Huat Bak Kut Teh/FB.

