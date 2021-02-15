Flaky egg tarts, crispy condensed milk buns at 'hidden' Hong Kong cafe near Marymount

It's a quiet corner, but the cafe was reasonably crowded.

So Good Char Chan Tang is tucked away in the armpit of Sin Ming Lane (where the Grab Driver Centre is), but the brand actually has other bakeries around the island, as well as another dine-in outlet.

The one at Sin Ming is significantly more spacious, though. Not being squeezed into a shopping mall also does the ambience some favours.

Three things that are important in any Hong Kong cafe, according to my unqualified opinion: egg tarts, milk tea, and toast. So Good does well in all three, particularly the egg tarts.

You can get both flaky and shortbread options for the crust.

We really liked the flaky one, which was quite a bit better than some popular brands out there.

We wanted to buy more (we only bought one to try and inhaled it before taking any photos), but the lady in front of us swept everything off the shelf. Sad.

Which means it sells out at around 1:30pm — lesson learnt.

We didn't buy the shortbread ones, but our colleague said he liked the buttery crust (and actually remembered to take a photo of it, thanks).

Dupe for Tsui Wah's condensed milk buns

The Crispy Bun & Condensed Milk tasted 75 per cent like Tsui Wah's (a good thing), and is priced at 50 per cent of it (an even better thing).

It's missing the final oomph factor in terms of texture, but we'll still take it for S$2.

We ordered wrongly at first (Condensed Milk and Butter Thick Toast, S$1.80), but that was also pretty good.

The rest of the menu

There's breakfast sets (8am - 11pm), high-tea sets (2:30pm - 5:30pm), and signature sets (11am - 8pm) for around S$4 - S$8.

Otherwise, the a la carte menu has plenty to choose from, such as fried rice, baked rice, rice with roasted meats, noodles, dim sum, congee, sandwiches/toasts, and even dessert.

What could be better: the pan-fried carrot cake (way too nua), relatively small selection of dim sum, and the order collection system (they buzz the items one by one).

The macaroni we ordered was average, although we heard the beef brisket noodles were apparently so good, Hong Kongers go there for it.

So Good Char Chan Tang @ Midview City

Address: 26 Sin Ming Ln, #01-121B Midview City, Singapore 573971

Opening Hours: 8am - 8:30pm, daily

You can also find them at:

111 Somerset (dine-in)

100 AM Mall, Tanjong Pagar (bakery)

Top image via @sogoodbakerysg on Instagram, Mandy How