Person reportedly entered MRT tunnel & killed, train services between Bugis & Aljunied disrupted

MRT train services on the East-West line were disrupted Feb. 25 night.

According to The Straits Times, a person was allegedly killed on the tracks.

Train halted in middle of tracks

ST reported that a person "intruded into the tunnel from a portal area at Lavender".

At around 9:40pm, Mothership saw the Pasir Ris-bound train halted in the middle of the tracks between Kallang MRT and Lavender MRT.

The lights appeared to have been dimmed.

Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel were observed walking onto the tracks towards the train.

Numerous SCDF personnel and police officers were spotted on the platform at Kallang MRT station as well.

At around 10pm, SMRT tweeted that there had been an "incident", and train services were disrupted as a result.

[EWL]: Due to an incident, there is no train svc btwn #Bugis and #Aljunied. Free regular and free bridging bus are available between Bugis and Aljunied. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 25, 2021

Subsequent updates stated that there were no trains operating between Bugis and Aljunied. Bridging buses were available for commuters.

[EWL] UPDATE: No train services btwn #Bugis and #Aljunied. Free regular and free bridging bus are available between Bugis and Aljunied. For alternative travel options, please refer to https://t.co/H0JXeZNw6a — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 25, 2021

Police cars and an ambulance were seen outside Kallang MRT as well.

The station was later shuttered and closed off completely to members of the public.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF said they received a call for assistance at 5 Sims Avenue at about 9.35pm.

A person was pronounced dead on scene by an SCDF paramedic.

SMRT wrote on Facebook at 11:08pm that the person was pronounced dead on the track:

Top photo by Julia Yeo