Operating hours of 11 SMRT bus services adjusted on Chinese New Year's Eve

Bus operator SMRT is bringing forward the evening trips of 11 bus services on Feb. 11, the eve of Chinese New Year.

The last timing of regular bus service 964 will be brought forward to 5:00pm instead of the usual 10:45pm timing.

10 other bus services, which typically operate during the evening rush hour, will operate in the afternoon instead.

The affected services are as follows:

The affected bus service numbers are 964, 971, 981, 652, 653, 656, 657, 670, 951E, 963e, and 982E.

The adjusted timings will likely benefit commuters who are ending work earlier on the eve of Chinese New Year.

Top image via Jnzl on Flickr