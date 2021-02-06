Back

S'porean Muslim, 36, spruces up Tampines HDB corridor with CNY decorations for elderly neighbours

"Doesn't mean that Chinese can only do for Chinese New Year, Malay can only do for Hari Raya, Indian can only do for Deepavali," Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman said.

Ashley Tan | February 06, 2021, 04:43 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Chinese New Year is just around the corner, and many Chinese families have been bustling with activity to spring clean and decorate their homes.

One unlikely Singaporean however, has decided to chip in during this festive period.

Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman has spruced up the entire corridor outside his flat at Blk 117 Tampines St 11 with red and gold, out of his own goodwill.

Photo courtesy of Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman

Thanking his neighbours

Speaking to Mothership, the 36-year-old shared that helping to decorate the area was a gesture of gratitude on his part to his neighbours.

After his father's passing in December 2020, the family had been staying at his sister's house instead.

While they were absent, his neighbours helped to water his plants and keep the corridor clean.

"Like kampung style, people here are very nice, so I wanted to say 'thank you' to them," Abdullah said.

Additionally, many of his neighbours are elderly.

Thinking that climbing up and down to paste and tape the decorations on walls and ceilings would be much too tedious for the old folks, Abdullah decided to take on the task of decorating himself.

"And the [Year of the Ox] is actually my birth year," he quipped.

Asks Chinese friends and shopkeepers for help

Of course, buying the decorations have earned Abdullah some curious remarks, as an atypical customer.

"You Malay can do ah?" — was one of the questions a shopkeeper asked him.

To which he responded: "'Why cannot do?' I say. Nothing wrong, this is all culture, not religion."

Fortunately, upon explaining the reason behind buying Chinese New Year decorations, the shopkeepers reacted with happiness at what he was doing, Abdullah said. Some have even given him decorations for free.

But how does he choose the decorations, especially those adorned with Mandarin text?

Aside from getting advice from shopkeepers, Abdullah says that whenever he picks out or uses the decorations, he will message a Chinese friend for help — "like this wording, is it supposed to be on the left or right?"

It seems that this initiative Abdullah started is a whole-of-community effort, with various people from the neighbourhood supporting him.

"Doesn't mean that Chinese can only do for Chinese New Year, Malay can only do for Hari Raya, Indian can only do for Deepavali," he said.

Decorates in his free time

Abdullah shares that he first started putting up the decorations in mid-January.

As he works full-time at a pet shop, he has been doing this bit by bit in his free time.

The corridor outside his unit is festooned with red fairy lights, faux red flowers and dangling pineapple decor.

Photo courtesy of Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman

Another corridor is also adorned with red tasseled decorations at regular intervals.

Abdullah was quick to assure me that the decorations are not yet complete, and that he will be done by the coming Monday.

Photo courtesy of Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman

Despite the sizeable number of ornamentations Abdullah has garnered, he shares that he only spent around S$100.

Some of the pieces are old ones shopkeepers have donated to him, which he subsequently mended and spruced up.

However, money is no issue for Abdullah. After all, the only thing he wants is for "the people to be happy, that's all, [especially] during this kind of period, where people can't go out."

And clearly, his efforts have paid off.

"The ah ma and ah gong were so happy!" Abdullah exclaimed. His Malay neighbours on the same floor have been quite encouraging as well.

And although this might be the first time he has decided to do this, it definitely won't be the last, he said.

For Abdullah, others' happiness means as much to him as his own.

Top photo courtesy of Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman

'Even my parents don't know who Russell Lee is': True S'pore Ghost Stories writer shares more about himself after 32 years

His real identity is probably one of Singapore's best-kept secret.

February 06, 2021, 05:05 PM

Floating solar systems in S'pore provide clean energy but impacts on wildlife have to be considered

Environmental impact assessments have commenced at Kranji and Upper Pierce reservoirs and are expected to complete in 2021.

February 06, 2021, 04:56 PM

Body of man found at Lim Teck Kim Road on Feb. 4, police investigating unnatural death

The deceased was purportedly a staff member at a nearby office building.

February 06, 2021, 03:57 PM

26 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 6, none are locally-transmitted

More updates tonight.

February 06, 2021, 03:35 PM

Migrant worker handyman spends hours searching for door roller, S'pore man pays double for hard work

The homeowner had to cancel his evening plans but was moved by his hard work.

February 06, 2021, 12:47 PM

Romancing BTS’s Jungkook: S'porean, 19, writes fanfic with 7 million reads

Stories of Us: From detailed descriptions of flexed biceps to tales of mysterious millionaires, 19-year-old Ng Kwok Ching writes fanfiction starring the members of BTS.

February 06, 2021, 12:26 PM

'He has lived such an impactful & fruitful life': Family of 15-year-old boy who died after SAFRA Yishun incident

Minister for Education Lawrence Wong and Speaker Tan Chuan-jin have also expressed their condolences.

February 06, 2021, 12:09 PM

Salmon sashimi & sushi buffet at JEM from S$33.80 till end Feb. 2021

For salmon lovers.

February 06, 2021, 11:59 AM

3 things I started doing for my parents when I started working

Small things with great love.

February 06, 2021, 11:56 AM

Over 280 companies fined for breaching Covid-19 rules since March 2020: MOM

Don't try to lohei or have CNY meals ah.

February 06, 2021, 11:23 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.