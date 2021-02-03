S'pore the most vacation deprived country globally: Expedia study

Some 71 per cent of 300 Singaporeans surveyed by Expedia said that they were "somewhat" or "very" vacation deprived.

The vacation deprivation study surveyed a total of 9,200 consumers in 16 markets globally.

Singapore most vacation deprived

According to the survey, vacation deprivation is on the rise in 10 out of 16 markets surveyed.

Due to 71 per cent of respondents saying they were "somewhat" or "very" vacation deprived, Singapore emerged as the most vacation deprived market in 2020.

However, this figure is only slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels, signalling that Singapore respondents are perennially vacation deprived.

In 2019, 67 per cent of Singaporean respondents said they were vacation deprived.

Young adults aged between 18 and 34 were also identified as the group feeling most vacation deprived, at 85 per cent.

Interestingly, those living in the east (77 per cent) feel more vacation deprived than those living in the west (69 per cent), although there was no mention if this was due to the fact that the airport is on the east side of the island.

Took less vacation days

In 2020, Singaporeans were also found to have taken five fewer vacation days than the year before.

Last year, Singaporeans took an average of 10 vacation days as compared to 15 in 2019, the study stated.

With a year without overseas vacation, Singaporeans yearned for vacations even more, according to Expedia.

Some 90 per cent said they now value vacations more than ever before.

The pent-up desire to travel also drives some to allocate higher budgets for future trips.

Over 60 per cent of the respondents in Singapore said they intend to spend more on their vacation plans than originally before.

Sadly, most Singaporeans are not so optimistic about travelling in 2021 with only 18 per cent having made travel bookings this year.

This is lower than the global average of 21 per cent.

Besides Singapore, Italy also had 71 per cent of respondents feeling vacation deprived.

A high number of respondents in South Korea (70 per cent), France (70 per cent) and Malaysia (68 per cent) also said they were vacation deprived.

Top photo via Unsplash