Back

S'pore student sentenced to 11 months' jail in Australia for importing child-like sex doll from China

He was released on a good behaviour bond of two years.

Matthias Ang | February 23, 2021, 04:26 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A 27-year-old Singapore student was handed a sentence of 11 months' imprisonment in Australia, on Feb. 19, for importing a child-like sex doll and possessing child abuse material.

However, he was immediately released afterwards on a good behaviour bond of two years, a joint press release by the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force revealed.

Placed on Australia's Sex Offenders Register

In addition, the student has been placed on Australia's Sex Offenders Register on the order of the Perth District Court.

His student visa is also currently under review as a result of his offences.

The Perth District Court heard that the student had ordered the doll online from China, which was then addressed to his residence in city's suburb of Beckenham.

It was subsequently intercepted by Australian Border Force officers in Perth on Dec. 24, 2019.

The student was arrested in his home the following month, on Jan. 9, 2020, by ABF investigators.

Hard drive containing child abuse material found

During their search, investigators also seized a mobile phone, computer tower, laptop and hard drive belonging to the student.

Those devices were referred to the Australian Federal Police, who identified child abuse material on the computer tower, laptop and hard drive during a forensic digital examination.

The student has since pleaded guilty to one charge of importing prohibited goods, and another charge of possessing child abuse material.

For importing the sex doll, he could have been sentenced to a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of AU$555,000 (SG$580,500).

The press release further stated:

"The Australian Government takes seriously its responsibility to protect the Australian community from risk or harm posed by non-citizens who engage in criminal conduct or behaviour of concern...

Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa will be liable for detention and removal from Australia, pending resolution of any ongoing matters."

Top photo by Australia Federal Police

M'sian little girl, 9, loses grandfather to Covid-19 after his friend didn't reveal he had disease

She wishes everyone can be more socially responsible.

February 23, 2021, 05:30 PM

Indian man who speaks fluent Hokkien while selling mop in S'pore can also speak Thai & Vietnamese

He lived abroad in China, Thailand and Vietnam for a total of nine years.

February 23, 2021, 05:02 PM

Woman out of ICU & conscious 10 days after rushing to save boyfriend from burning car in Tanjong Pagar

She is in a stable condition.

February 23, 2021, 04:48 PM

Salted egg-themed meals to be sold at takeaway kiosk in Punggol, wet & dry options available

From trend to staple.

February 23, 2021, 04:28 PM

Man began molesting daughter when she was 9 years old, raped her several times at age 15

He was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane.

February 23, 2021, 04:00 PM

4 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore on Feb. 23, including 1 dormitory case

Today's update.

February 23, 2021, 03:47 PM

S'pore restaurant marks 100th year existence with 2,021 packs of free briyani for frontline workers & customers

Nice.

February 23, 2021, 02:48 PM

Clementi cafe opens till 12am daily, serves coffee, waffles & gelato on burnt cones

Cafe hop in the west.

February 23, 2021, 02:46 PM

7 died in workplace accidents in Feb. 2021, sets 'worrying trend' for year ahead: Zaqy Mohamad

He said that the accidents are "extremely alarming".

February 23, 2021, 02:30 PM

Covid-19 vaccination drive in S'pore begins for over 50,000 taxi & private hire drivers

Part of Singapore's national vaccination strategy.

February 23, 2021, 02:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.