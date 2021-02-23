S'pore student sentenced to 11 months' jail in Australia for importing child-like sex doll from China

A 27-year-old Singapore student was handed a sentence of 11 months' imprisonment in Australia, on Feb. 19, for importing a child-like sex doll and possessing child abuse material.

However, he was immediately released afterwards on a good behaviour bond of two years, a joint press release by the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force revealed.

Placed on Australia's Sex Offenders Register

In addition, the student has been placed on Australia's Sex Offenders Register on the order of the Perth District Court.

His student visa is also currently under review as a result of his offences.

The Perth District Court heard that the student had ordered the doll online from China, which was then addressed to his residence in city's suburb of Beckenham.

It was subsequently intercepted by Australian Border Force officers in Perth on Dec. 24, 2019.

The student was arrested in his home the following month, on Jan. 9, 2020, by ABF investigators.

Hard drive containing child abuse material found

During their search, investigators also seized a mobile phone, computer tower, laptop and hard drive belonging to the student.

Those devices were referred to the Australian Federal Police, who identified child abuse material on the computer tower, laptop and hard drive during a forensic digital examination.

The student has since pleaded guilty to one charge of importing prohibited goods, and another charge of possessing child abuse material.

For importing the sex doll, he could have been sentenced to a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of AU$555,000 (SG$580,500).

The press release further stated:

"The Australian Government takes seriously its responsibility to protect the Australian community from risk or harm posed by non-citizens who engage in criminal conduct or behaviour of concern... Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa will be liable for detention and removal from Australia, pending resolution of any ongoing matters."

Top photo by Australia Federal Police