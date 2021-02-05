S'pore PR status revoked after going to jail for Covid-19 offences

A Singapore permanent resident (PR) had his PR status revoked on Feb. 4, 2021 after he was convicted for breaching Covid-19 stay-home regulations.

Chong Tet Choe, 47, was sentenced to two weeks’ jail on Aug. 7, 2020.

He had left his place of residence even though he was given sick leave for symptoms of acute respiratory infection during the circuit breaker period in April and May 2020.

ICA warning

“Singapore permanent residents who have been convicted of an offence will have their permanent residence status reviewed,” the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a media statement on Feb. 5.

“In the case of Mr Chong Tet Choe, ICA has revoked his PR status on 4 February 2021."

ICA said all persons under the Stay-Home Notice (SHN) are to comply with the prevailing public health regulations and requirements in Singapore.

ICA added: "Those who fail to comply, including persons who tamper with and/ or remove the electronic monitoring device during the SHN period, will be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.”

Foreigners may face further action by ICA and/ or Ministry of Manpower, such as revoking or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain or work in Singapore, ICA warned.

These penalties are on top of a fine of up to S$10,000 and/ or imprisonment of up to six months.

About the case

Chong was given a five-day medical certificate for acute respiratory infection on April 29, 2020.

He was required by law to stay home from April 29 to May 3.

Chong could not leave home except to seek medical attention.

His doctor had explained that the MC was also a stay-home notice and different from typical ones.

Investigations revealed that he had allegedly left his place of accommodation to run personal errands on four separate occasions between April 30 and May 3.

These included going out to buy food and top up his mobile phone’s credit value.

He then lied to a Ministry of Health officer that he had left home only once during the initial stages of investigations.

He only confessed to the other three incidents after he was shown the thumbprint access records of his accommodation.

Chong was charged in court on June 17, 2020 for four counts under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

He was sentenced to two weeks’ jail on Aug. 7, 2020.

Top photo via Ministry of Health