5 S'porean fugitives wanted by Interpol worldwide for serious crimes committed in S'pore

Five Singaporeans are wanted by Interpol for serious crimes committed in Singapore.

They have been on the list for a while now as the crimes were committed some one to two decades ago.

Interpol, which stands for International Criminal Police Organisation, is an international organisation that facilitates police cooperation and crime control among different countries, such as calling for public information on wanted international fugitives.

The five Singaporeans wanted by Interpol appear on the “Red Notice” list.

A "Red Notice" is a request for law enforcement agencies all over the world to look out for a suspect who’s wanted for prosecution or punishment in a specific country.

The five Singaporeans wanted for serious crimes were suspected to have committed money fraud, accepting bribes, murder, and kidnapping.

1. Siak Lai Chun, 58

Siak Lai Chun is the only woman on the list of people wanted by Singapore.

She was listed as 1.6m tall and 55kg, with black hair and dark brown eyes.

The former bank executive has been on Interpol's list for more than 20 years.

She allegedly stole S$18.7 million from her bank using fake cashiers' orders.

She fled after her deeds were exposed in December 1997.

2. Koh Kian Tiong, 47

Koh was part of the Criminal Investigations Department as an assistant superintendent.

His police work involved being in charge of the Secret Societies Branch.

He is wanted by Singapore for investigations by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.

Koh, together with nine other police officers, were bribed by an illegal gambling outlet operator.

The police officers took cash and regularly visited a KTV pub on Aliwal Street.

In 2012, the illegal gambling outlet operator was sentenced to 4.5 years' jail and fined S$20,000.

Koh has been on the run for almost a decade.

3. Muhammad Faidhil bin Mawi, 35

He was only 24 years old when he was wanted by the police in connection with a fatal gang attack that killed a 46-year-old man in Central Square in September 2006.

He is listed as 1.68m tall.

4. Muhammad Ridzuan Johan, 39

He is wanted by Singapore for murder.

A deliveryman died at a disco on Fullerton Road after a bar brawl in 2007.

The deceased, Lim Chye Huat, 35, had been having drinks with his friends at the disco Babyface when they decided to leave at about 5:30am.

They ran into a large group at the lift lobby and a brawl started where Lim was fatally hurt.

He later died at the Singapore General Hospital.

Muhammad Ridzuan, who worked as a bouncer, remains at large.

A total of 12 people in the group have faced the law.

5. Neo Soon Joo, 49

The former taxi driver fled to Malaysia after he hatched a plan to kidnap a 60-year-old woman, her two-year-old granddaughter and their 23-year-old maid in 2008.

The three victims were ambushed at their Braddell Heights home when the woman's red BMW pulled up.

Neo and his accomplice held them at knifepoint after running into the driveway.

Neo's accomplice drove the women to a bank in Hougang and she withdrew S$50,000 and gave it to him.

His accomplice, who had followed in his own taxi, dropped Neo off at the Woodlands Checkpoint and he fled to Malaysia.

3 other foreigners wanted in Singapore

Three foreigners also appear on the "Red Notice" list for crimes committed in Singapore.

They have been on the run since 2012 and 2013 at least.

Details on one of them is scant.

i. Loo Soon Aik, 40, Malaysian

Loo, a Malaysian, is wanted for the murder of a money courier in Singapore in 2012.

The police is looking for Loo to assist in investigations as he is close to the courier.

Loo often visited the mobile phone shops at The Arcade.

He left Singapore soon after the courier's murder.

ii. Febri Djatmiko Irwansyah, 38, Indonesian

The Indonesian allegedly acted as the accomplice of Chia Kee Chen in 2013 in the murder of businessman.

Chia and Febri abducted a 37-year-old man, Dexmon Chua Yizhi, near his flat in Choa Chu Kang.

Chua was romantically involved with Chia’s wife.

Febri and Chia severely assaulted Chua at the back of a van.

When Chua died, they dumped his body in Lim Chu Kang.

Febri is accused of beating up Chua, but he had apparently done so on Chia’s orders.

Febri fled Singapore and is still at large.

Chia was sentenced to death as he was the mastermind of the crime.

Another accomplice who drove the van was sentenced to jail.

iii. Feng Tao, 39, Chinese

The Chinese national is wanted for 12 counts of cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property.

No other details are known.

