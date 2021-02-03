S'pore Airlines offering 48 sticks of satay at introductory price of S$98

In October 2020, national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) launched a suite of experiences specially curated for customers in Singapore.

This included two dining experiences: Restaurant A380 @ Changi and [email protected]

SIA's signature satay

What these two experiences have in common is SIA's signature satay.

The satay comes in a set of three and is served as an appetiser in both experiences.

If you've tried the signature satay but think the portion is too little, here's some good news for you.

S$98 for 48 sticks

SIA is selling the chicken satay in a bundle of 48 pieces at an introductory price of S$98.

That's about S$2.04 per stick.

Otherwise, one can also get it for a total of 12,250 miles.

Each set also comes with 1.2kg worth of peanut sauce packed into four smaller packets.

According to the description on KrisShop, the satay will be delivered frozen in foil containers and vacuum packs.

The satay and sauce ca be kept in the freezer for up to six months from the date of production.

Thawed satay and sauce, on the other hand, must be consumed within a day after thawing.

Only limited quantities of the satay are available for delivery each day.

While delivery for the satay supposedly commences today (Feb. 3), it seems like the satay can no longer be added to one's cart.

Mothership has reached out to SIA for comment.

Top image from Andrew Wong and screenshot from KrisShop.com.