Back

S'pore Airlines offering 48 sticks of satay at introductory price of S$98

Fancy.

Fasiha Nazren | February 03, 2021, 04:06 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In October 2020, national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) launched a suite of experiences specially curated for customers in Singapore.

This included two dining experiences: Restaurant A380 @ Changi and [email protected]

SIA's signature satay

What these two experiences have in common is SIA's signature satay.

The satay comes in a set of three and is served as an appetiser in both experiences.

Photo by Andrew Wong.

If you've tried the signature satay but think the portion is too little, here's some good news for you.

S$98 for 48 sticks

SIA is selling the chicken satay in a bundle of 48 pieces at an introductory price of S$98.

Photo from KrisShop.com.

That's about S$2.04 per stick.

Otherwise, one can also get it for a total of 12,250 miles.

Each set also comes with 1.2kg worth of peanut sauce packed into four smaller packets.

According to the description on KrisShop, the satay will be delivered frozen in foil containers and vacuum packs.

The satay and sauce ca be kept in the freezer for up to six months from the date of production.

Thawed satay and sauce, on the other hand, must be consumed within a day after thawing.

Only limited quantities of the satay are available for delivery each day.

While delivery for the satay supposedly commences today (Feb. 3), it seems like the satay can no longer be added to one's cart.

Photo from KrisShop.com.

Mothership has reached out to SIA for comment.

Top image from Andrew Wong and screenshot from KrisShop.com.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.