S'pore Airlines selling kids' junior cabin crew sarong kebaya for S$75

Junior junior cabin crew.

Fasiha Nazren | February 24, 2021, 02:48 PM

Taking a flight may not happen any time soon but that doesn't mean you can't dress the part.

Kids' junior cabin crew uniform

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is selling the iconic dark blue junior cabin crew sarong kebaya.

According to the KrisShop listing, the specially tailored sarong is made using the same batik fabric that is used for the original Singapore Girl's uniform.

Photo from KrisShop.

Photo from KrisShop.

Each set costs S$75 or redeemed for 9,375 miles.

A set comes with a blouse and a matching skirt with an elastic waist band.

Photo from KrisShop.

It comes in a range of sizes from XS to XL.

Out of stock

Unfortunately, the collection is currently out of stock on the KrisShop website.

Screenshot of KrisShop's website.

Guess there are more Singapore Girls in Singapore right now.

Top image from KrisShop's website.

