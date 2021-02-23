Sing Long brand ground peanut recalled in S'pore due to high levels of aflatoxins

All batches of Ground Peanut Powder with Sugar manufactured by Sing Long Foodstuff Trading are being recalled in Singapore.

Those who have purchased the product are advised not to consume it.

This was after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) found it to contain high levels of aflatoxins and it exceeded the maximum limits stated in the Singapore Food Regulations, SFA said in a news release on Monday, Feb. 22.

SFA detected the presence of the aflatoxins during a routine sampling of the product.

The recall is ongoing.

SFA said: “While occasional ingestion of food contaminated with aflatoxins is not expected to cause appreciable health risk, those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.”

Consumers may also contact their point of purchase if they have questions, the agency added.

Previous incident involving peanut product

The last time a Singlong brand food product faced problems was on Feb. 22, 2019.

A piece of metal was found inside a peanut puff.

This led to the suspension of the import of all products from the company.

What are aflatoxins?

Aflatoxins are known to be carcinogenic, which means they have the potential to cause cancer.

Exposure to aflatoxins through food should be kept as low as possible, SFA said.

Aflatoxins are also known to be genotoxic, which can lead to damage to genetic information within a cell, resulting in cancer.

Aflatoxins can occur in foods, such as groundnuts, as a result of fungal contamination before and after harvest.