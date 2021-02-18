Back

4 men, aged 17 to 20, arrested in relation to slashing incident at Simei on Feb. 16

They were arrested within 24 hours.

Syahindah Ishak | February 18, 2021, 10:54 AM

The police have arrested four men, aged between 17 and 20, for their alleged involvement in an assault against another man.

Two of the men, both aged 18, will be charged in court. Investigations against the other two individuals are ongoing.

Victim was slashed after a dispute

According to a police news release, a male victim had been slashed "by a few unknown men" along Simei Avenue on Feb. 16.

The police received a report about said incident at about 1:15pm that day.

The victim was allegedly slashed by an 18-year-old man after a dispute.

Another 18-year-old man is believed to have passed the knife to the assailant before the attack, and had allegedly kicked and punched the victim with two others, aged 17 and 20.

Arrested within 24 hours

Through investigations and with the aid of CCTV images, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identities of the suspects. They were arrested within 24 hours.

Police said that the two 18-year-olds will be charged in court today (Feb. 18) with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon with common intention and carrying offensive weapon in public places.

If convicted of the former offence, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of such punishments.

If found guilty of the latter offence, one may be jailed for up to three years and caned with not less than six strokes.

Top image via Google StreetView.

