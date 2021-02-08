Sengkang resident lines corridor with a sea of red ornaments for Chinese New Year

This Chinese New Year is expected to be a muted one due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, some residents in Singapore are definitely going above and beyond to ramp up the festive atmosphere this Chinese New Year — by going loud on decorations.

One Anchorvale resident in Sengkang has decorated the common corridor with plenty of ornaments and handmade lanterns.

The red- and golden-coloured decorations form a particularly stunning sight with the greenery:

According to a relative of the resident Jessie Toh, who posted these photos on Facebook, these lanterns were handmade with red packets.

Toh's neighbours certainly do not have to head over to Chinatown to immerse themselves in the CNY atmosphere.

Very lovely.

Full post here:

All images by Javen Ng via Facebook