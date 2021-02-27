Car skids and nosedives into drain in Sembawang, driver conveyed to hospital

A 33-year-old woman has been conveyed to the hospital after her car skidded and overturned at the junction of Sembawang Road and Bah Soon Pah Road.
Footage on Facebook depicts a car lying on its side, in a ditch.
Police officers were on site, managing the flow of traffic, which had slowed as drivers gawked at the unusual sight.
Drivers' footage was later uploaded online, including this video below:According to Stomp, the police were alerted to the incident at about 4pm. The female driver was conscious when she was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Image credits: Guanster Guan/Facebook, Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页/Facebook.
