Car skids and nosedives into drain in Sembawang, driver conveyed to hospital

A 33-year-old woman has been conveyed to the hospital after her car skidded and overturned at the junction of Sembawang Road and Bah Soon Pah Road.

Footage on Facebook depicts a car lying on its side, in a ditch.

Police officers were on site, managing the flow of traffic, which had slowed as drivers gawked at the unusual sight.

Drivers' footage was later uploaded online, including this video below:

According to Stomp , the police were alerted to the incident at about 4pm. The female driver was conscious when she was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Image credits: Guanster Guan/Facebook, Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页/Facebook.