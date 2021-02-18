Celebrity grey crowned crane at Seletar meets ex-MP Lee Bee Wah at golf course

Former Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah encountered a majestic individual at Seletar Country Club recently.

Happy bird in Seletar

The lone crane has established itself as a celebrity "happy bird" in the area for quite a while now.

Over the past year, perhaps due to travel restrictions, many photographers in Singapore have flocked to capture its antics during their free time.

https://mothership.sg/2020/11/crane-dance-for-photographers/

The crane is free-roaming as it has been sighted taking a stroll on the road in Seletar or visiting the aerospace's observatory deck.

The crane does not seem to shy away from humans at all.

Lee took the encounter as a sign of good luck as she said in her post:

"Saw this beautiful bird at Seletar Country Club. Any idea what bird is this? Is it a crane? It posed for me to take photo. Looks like I am going to catch more 'birds'!"

Used to have a partner

This lone crane is an endangered grey-crowned crane that is native to eastern and southern Africa.

They also happen to be the national bird of Uganda.

This fellow that resides in Seletar is likely to be one-half of a pair that was believed to have been released or escaped from a pet farm nearby a few years back.

Regrettably, this species is endangered in the wild as a result of habitat loss and poaching.

Top image via Lee Bee Wah's Facebook