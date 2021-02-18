Back

Celebrity grey crowned crane at Seletar meets ex-MP Lee Bee Wah at golf course

It's that happy, dancing bird.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 18, 2021, 11:53 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah encountered a majestic individual at Seletar Country Club recently.

Here it is:

Happy bird in Seletar

The lone crane has established itself as a celebrity "happy bird" in the area for quite a while now.

Over the past year, perhaps due to travel restrictions, many photographers in Singapore have flocked to capture its antics during their free time.

https://mothership.sg/2020/11/crane-dance-for-photographers/

The crane is free-roaming as it has been sighted taking a stroll on the road in Seletar or visiting the aerospace's observatory deck.

The crane does not seem to shy away from humans at all.

Lee took the encounter as a sign of good luck as she said in her post:

"Saw this beautiful bird at Seletar Country Club. Any idea what bird is this? Is it a crane? It posed for me to take photo. Looks like I am going to catch more 'birds'!"

Used to have a partner

This lone crane is an endangered grey-crowned crane that is native to eastern and southern Africa.

They also happen to be the national bird of Uganda.

This fellow that resides in Seletar is likely to be one-half of a pair that was believed to have been released or escaped from a pet farm nearby a few years back.

Regrettably, this species is endangered in the wild as a result of habitat loss and poaching.

Top image via Lee Bee Wah's Facebook

4 men, aged 17 to 20, arrested in relation to slashing incident at Simei on Feb. 16

They were arrested within 24 hours.

February 18, 2021, 10:54 AM

S'pore Instagram account dedicates itself to describing encounters with F&B customers from hell

Wow.

February 18, 2021, 12:43 AM

HDB owner seeks adopter for Golden Retriever after neighbour allegedly complains about dog

Oh no.

February 18, 2021, 12:17 AM

Middle Eastern restaurant in Jalan Besar added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

There have been 59,821 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore.

February 17, 2021, 11:20 PM

MOM investigating 15 work pass holders in S'pore who may have submitted fake university degrees

They could have their work passes revoked.

February 17, 2021, 10:58 PM

Credit card details, bank accounts & customer info leaked in Singtel vendor breach

Personally Identifiable Information of approximately 129,000 customers were accessed.

February 17, 2021, 10:08 PM

Security firm apologises for posting distressing CCTV clip of Tanjong Pagar crash

The firm also warned that it can take legal action against those who distribute the clip.

February 17, 2021, 09:56 PM

Levi's S'pore launching Pokémon collection from Feb. 18 at selected stores & online

Wallet, I choose you.

February 17, 2021, 08:00 PM

California home baker makes cheesecake that look like mahjong tiles

Mahjong that you can literally eat ('chi').

February 17, 2021, 07:15 PM

S'porean DJ Dennis Chew posts sneak peek of his newly renovated, S$500,000 HDB maisonette

Cute.

February 17, 2021, 06:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.