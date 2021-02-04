Terrace House couple Seina & Noah are now married

Japanese television reality show Terrace House cast members Seina Shimabukuro and Noah Ishikura are now married.

Seina had made multiple appearances in the show in search of love.

The duo met in the 'Opening New Doors' season which aired in Japan between 2017-2019.

Noah asked Seina out on a date after things did not work out well between Seina and another member Sohei.

On Feb. 3, both Seina and Noah took to Instagram to announce that they had tied the knot after dating for about three years.

They also thanked fans for their support.

Seina also added that she wishes good health for everyone during this Covid-19 period.

Top photos via Seina444/Instagram