4-room DBSS resale flat at Bishan transformed into futuristic, sci-fi themed abode

Interior design studio, Jesigns Interior Designs, has transformed a four-room DBSS resale flat at Bishan into a futuristic, sci-fi themed apartment.

The renovation took a total of 11 weeks to complete.

Here's how it turned out.

Upon entering, you'll notice numerous blue-coloured lighting illuminate the house, making it look pretty futuristic:

The walls in the living area are white in colour, which perhaps add on to the sci-fi vibe.

The white walls and blue lighting continue down the corridor.

Check out the other areas of the house:

View the original post here:

Top photos via Jesigns Interior Design