4-room DBSS resale flat at Bishan transformed into futuristic, sci-fi themed abode

Renovation inspo.

Siti Hawa | February 13, 2021, 05:55 PM

Interior design studio, Jesigns Interior Designs, has transformed a four-room DBSS resale flat at Bishan into a futuristic, sci-fi themed apartment.

The renovation took a total of 11 weeks to complete.

Here's how it turned out.

Upon entering, you'll notice numerous blue-coloured lighting illuminate the house, making it look pretty futuristic:

Photo via Jesigns Interior Design

Photo via Jesigns Interior Design

Photo via Jesigns Interior Design

Photo via Jesigns Interior Design

Photo via Jesigns Interior Design

The walls in the living area are white in colour, which perhaps add on to the sci-fi vibe.

The white walls and blue lighting continue down the corridor.

Photo via Jesigns Interior Design

Check out the other areas of the house:

Photo via Jesigns Interior Design

Photo via Jesigns Interior Design

Photo via Jesigns Interior Design

Photo via Jesigns Interior Design

Photo via Jesigns Interior Design

View the original post here:

Top photos via Jesigns Interior Design

