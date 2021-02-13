4-room DBSS resale flat at Bishan transformed into futuristic, sci-fi themed abode

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Interior design studio, Jesigns Interior Designs, has transformed a four-room DBSS resale flat at Bishan into a futuristic, sci-fi themed apartment.
The renovation took a total of 11 weeks to complete.
Here's how it turned out.
Upon entering, you'll notice numerous blue-coloured lighting illuminate the house, making it look pretty futuristic:
The walls in the living area are white in colour, which perhaps add on to the sci-fi vibe.
The white walls and blue lighting continue down the corridor.
Check out the other areas of the house:
View the original post here:Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top photos via Jesigns Interior Design
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.