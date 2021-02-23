Back

Salted egg-themed meals to be sold at takeaway kiosk in Punggol, wet & dry options available

From trend to staple.

Mandy How | February 23, 2021, 04:28 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Punggol residents will soon have a new option for takeaway food.

Food kiosk Xian Dan Chao Ren (XDCR), or Your Salted Egg Hero, will officially open at Basement 1 of Waterway Point on Mar. 10, 2021.

The concept uses five key ingredients — chicken, pumpkin, mantou (buns), lotus root, and fish — to create salted egg dishes.

You can have these items a la carte, as a rice bowl, or in a platter.

Prices start from S$4.90 for an a la carte serving of mantou.

Xian Dan Chao Ren Fish, S$5.90. Photo via XDCR.

Xian Dan Chao Ren Chicken, S$5.90. Photo via XDCR.

Xian Dan Chao Ren Mantou, S$4.90. Photo via XDCR.

Xian Dan Chao Ren Lotus Root, S$5.90. Photo via XDCR.

Xian Dan Chao Ren Pumpkin, S$5.90. Photo via XDCR.

Ultimate Team Up Platter, S$15.90. Photo via XDCR.

Add S$2 to your a la carte bill for a egg and rice:

Photo via XDCR.

What's different, however, is the fact that customers can choose between wet and dry variants for their salted egg dishes.

XDCR emphasises that the salted egg used are made in-house, as opposed to powder or pre-made sauces.

For the kiosk's opening day, customers are entitled to a complimentary upgrade from regular to large sizes for their orders.

Details

Xian Dan Chao Ren 咸蛋超人 (Your Salted Egg Hero)

Waterway Point, 83 Punggol Central #B1-K4, Singapore 828761

Opening hours: 11am – 10pm daily, from Mar. 10, 2021

Top image via XDCR. 

S'pore student sentenced to 11 months' jail in Australia for importing child-like sex doll from China

He was released on a good behaviour bond of two years.

February 23, 2021, 04:26 PM

Man began molesting daughter when she was 9 years old, raped her several times at age 15

He was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane.

February 23, 2021, 04:00 PM

4 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore on Feb. 23, including 1 dormitory case

Today's update.

February 23, 2021, 03:47 PM

S'pore restaurant marks 100th year existence with 2,021 packs of free briyani for frontline workers & customers

Nice.

February 23, 2021, 02:48 PM

Clementi cafe opens till 12am daily, serves coffee, waffles & gelato on burnt cones

Cafe hop in the west.

February 23, 2021, 02:46 PM

7 died in workplace accidents in Feb. 2021, sets 'worrying trend' for year ahead: Zaqy Mohamad

He said that the accidents are "extremely alarming".

February 23, 2021, 02:30 PM

Covid-19 vaccination drive in S'pore begins for over 50,000 taxi & private hire drivers

Part of Singapore's national vaccination strategy.

February 23, 2021, 02:10 PM

KFC S'pore starts exchange policy for customers unsatisfied with fried chicken from Feb. 24

'The fried chicken experts heard whispers from the crowd that their fried chicken hasn’t been that great lately,' the company said.

February 23, 2021, 01:50 PM

Chinese fusion restaurant near Robertson Quay offering 1-for-1 tapas & mains till Feb. 28

Nice.

February 23, 2021, 01:45 PM

[email protected] facility for business travellers officially launched

The facility is catered for short-term visitors - with the minimum length of stay being 24 hours and the maximum 14 days.

February 23, 2021, 01:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.