Salted egg-themed meals to be sold at takeaway kiosk in Punggol, wet & dry options available

Punggol residents will soon have a new option for takeaway food.

Food kiosk Xian Dan Chao Ren (XDCR), or Your Salted Egg Hero, will officially open at Basement 1 of Waterway Point on Mar. 10, 2021.

The concept uses five key ingredients — chicken, pumpkin, mantou (buns), lotus root, and fish — to create salted egg dishes.

You can have these items a la carte, as a rice bowl, or in a platter.

Prices start from S$4.90 for an a la carte serving of mantou.

Add S$2 to your a la carte bill for a egg and rice:

What's different, however, is the fact that customers can choose between wet and dry variants for their salted egg dishes.

XDCR emphasises that the salted egg used are made in-house, as opposed to powder or pre-made sauces.

For the kiosk's opening day, customers are entitled to a complimentary upgrade from regular to large sizes for their orders.

Details

Xian Dan Chao Ren 咸蛋超人 (Your Salted Egg Hero)

Waterway Point, 83 Punggol Central #B1-K4, Singapore 828761

Opening hours: 11am – 10pm daily, from Mar. 10, 2021

Top image via XDCR.