Back

Study finds Russia vaccine 91.6% effective, prevents hospitalisation & death of Covid-19 patients

From Russia with love.

Sulaiman Daud | February 03, 2021, 01:29 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has been found to be safe and effective, in more good news on the vaccination front.

According to the BBC, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet reported that late-stage trial results show that vaccine efficiency is 91.6 per cent.

The trial involved around 20,000 people.

The vaccine is also deemed to be safe, and also offers protection against hospitalisation and death.

Sputnik V is named after the Soviet-era satellite launched in space in 1957.

It was registered in August 2020, with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that his daughter had taken the vaccine.

How the vaccine works

Sputnik V uses a modified cold-type virus, designed to be harmless.

When injected, it exposes the body to a small fragment of the Covid-19 virus.

This allows the body to produce antibodies to fight the virus, which will work if the vaccinated person is infected for real.

Side effects such as sore arms, fatigue and a raised temperature were reported, but were mild with no serious reactions.

The vaccine can be stored in a standard fridge, making it easier to store and transport.

However, The Lancet pointed out that the analysis only involved symptomatic cases.

More work is needed to determine if the vaccine stops asymptomatic cases and prevents vaccinated people from infecting others.

Initial criticism for "rushed" rollout

Sputnik V was previously criticised for seemingly being rushed out to the public before late-stage mass "Phase 3" trials were conducted.

Initial trials were small-scale, involving 38 healthy adults.

Other countries bought up supplies of Sputnik V, including Vietnam and it is being used in countries like Hungary, Iran and Argentina.

However, the trial results will be encouraging to countries that are turning to Russia for the vaccine.

Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash

Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO

To focus his energies on his other companies.

February 03, 2021, 12:49 PM

S'pore the most vacation deprived country globally: Expedia study

Ready to spend more for future trips.

February 03, 2021, 12:37 PM

S'porean sells handmade Medan kueh lapis rolls with prunes & almonds from S$55

Looks delicious.

February 03, 2021, 12:06 PM

Pornsak leaves Mediacorp after 15 years, joins Michelle Chong's agency

He said that there was no 'bad blood' between him and Mediacorp.

February 03, 2021, 11:34 AM

Bishan DBSS flat sold for S$1.21m, 6th flat to be sold above S$1m in last 6 months

DBSS flats tend to attract premium prices.

February 03, 2021, 11:22 AM

Punggol Field murder suspect didn't download TraceTogether app on phone, police couldn't come by any data

This was before the TraceTogether token was distributed.

February 03, 2021, 04:25 AM

Monopoly Explore! SG game app out in S'pore

Singapore version of Monopoly now online.

February 03, 2021, 12:01 AM

East Coast Lagoon Food Village has reopened

Weekend plans.

February 02, 2021, 11:02 PM

S'pore's better off because measures to fight Covid-19 are not politicised, unlike in other countries: Vivian Balakrishnan

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh encouraged Singaporeans to download and use TraceTogether.

February 02, 2021, 10:43 PM

No new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases, no new locations visited by infectious cases in S'pore on Feb. 2

The total number of cases recorded as of Feb. 2 is 59,584.

February 02, 2021, 10:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.