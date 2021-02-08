Signature by KOI to launch Rum & Raisin Earl Grey & VSOP Ruby on Mar. 1, 2021

Signature by KOI will launch two new alcoholic bubble teas, Rum & Raisin Earl Grey and VSOP Ruby on Mar. 1, 2021.

Both alcoholic concoctions will be available at all Signature KOI outlets.

Rum & Raisin Earl Grey

The Rum & Raisin Earl Grey, priced at S$9.60, is made with Earl Grey Milk Tea with a shot of Dark Rum and topped with a scoop of Rum & Raisin Ice Cream.

It has an alcoholic content of two per cent, but you can opt to add an extra shot of Dark Rum at S$2 each.

For this drink, customers can also opt to add one additional topping for free, such as boba, mini bubbles, konjac pearls, coconut jelly, coffee jelly and oats.

VSOP Ruby

The VSOP Ruby, priced at S$14.90, is made of Sun Moon Lake Black Tea with a shot of VSOP Brandy.

The drink, which has an alcoholic content of two per cent, can be served hot or cold.

You can also opt to add an extra shot of VSOP Brandy at S$3 each.

Details

The two alcoholic beverages will be available at all Signature by KOI outlets from Mar. 1, 2021.

Do note that the drink will not be sold to those below 18, as well as those in school uniforms.

Top photos via Signature by KOI