RSAF fighter aircraft mobilised in response to potential air threat on Feb. 13

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) had a busy start to the weekend, as fighter aircraft were apparently scrambled in response to a "potential air threat" on Saturday (Feb. 13) morning.

According to an RSAF Facebook post, their airmen and women stand ready to defend Singapore's skies, so that the rest of Singapore can "enjoy the festivities and enjoy the holidays with our loved ones".

The RSAF also thanked their crew, who they described as "ever ready to defend our skies".

