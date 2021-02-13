Back

RSAF fighter aircraft mobilised in response to potential air threat on Feb. 13

Jason Fan | February 13, 2021, 04:08 PM

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) had a busy start to the weekend, as fighter aircraft were apparently scrambled in response to a "potential air threat" on Saturday (Feb. 13) morning.

According to an RSAF Facebook post, their airmen and women stand ready to defend Singapore's skies, so that the rest of Singapore can "enjoy the festivities and enjoy the holidays with our loved ones".

The RSAF also thanked their crew, who they described as "ever ready to defend our skies".

You can see the full Facebook post here:

Mothership has reached out to the Ministry of Defence for more information, and will update this accordingly.

Top image via RSAF/FB.

