Back

Bright yellow & cherry blossom-like flowers in full bloom on S'pore roadside trees & shrubs

*a e s t h e t i c*

Sumita Thiagarajan | February 08, 2021, 06:38 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

As we prepare for Chinese New Year, some of our roadside trees have effortlessly created the perfect landscape for the festive season.

Gorgeous flowers on trees and shrubs

Here are some beautiful shots of the trees and shrubs that are blooming across the island:

Golden Penda

Photo of Golden Penda along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 by Ng Hui Zhen

 

Photo of Golden Penda along Bedok North Road by Lee Jia Hwa via NParks/Facebook

The Golden Penda (Xanthostemon chrysanthus) is a tree that can grow up to 40 metres in height in its native environment, according to NParks.

Originally from Australia, this species only reaches about eight to 12 metres in height under cultivation.

The seeds of this plant are dispersed by explosive action.

A sudden change in temperature can induce flowering for this species.

Photo by Ng Hui Zhen via NParks/Facebook

Photo of Golden Penda at University Road by Daniel Heng via NParks/Facebook

Derum

The Derum (Cratoxylum maingayi) is a tree that can grow up to 10 metres in height, according to NParks.

This species is listed as "Critically Endangered" and is native to Singapore.

This tree along Springleaf Road is giving us the cherry blossom vibes:

Photo by Amalina Mohd Salleh via NParks/Facebook

Photo by Amalina Mohd Salleh via NParks/Facebook

Garlic Vine

Other pink flowers you might come across on the street is the Garlic Vine (Mansoa hymenaea):

Photo of Garlic Vine at Choa Chu Kang Central by Wai Jie Bin

As the name suggests, the Garlic Vine is a climbing plant with leaves and flowers giving off a distinct garlic smell, according to a site by NParks.

The flowers are funnel-shaped and emit a faint garlic smell when they bloom.

The seeds are dispersed by wind.

According to a gardening site, the plant is native to South America and the entire plant such as roots, stems and leaves have medicinal properties and are used to reduce fevers, treat colds, throat, and respiratory ailments.

Photo of Garlic Vine at Mountbatten MRT station by Solomon Soh    

Bleeding Heart Vine

The Bleeding Heart Vine (Clerodendrum thomsoniae) is native to East Africa, according to NParks.

Here's a closer look at its flowers which have white and red parts:

Photo captured along Choa Chu Kang Grove by Wai Jie Bin

You can view the full post here:

Top images via NParks/Facebook

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.