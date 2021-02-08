Bright yellow & cherry blossom-like flowers in full bloom on S'pore roadside trees & shrubs

As we prepare for Chinese New Year, some of our roadside trees have effortlessly created the perfect landscape for the festive season.

Gorgeous flowers on trees and shrubs

Here are some beautiful shots of the trees and shrubs that are blooming across the island:

Golden Penda

The Golden Penda (Xanthostemon chrysanthus) is a tree that can grow up to 40 metres in height in its native environment, according to NParks.

Originally from Australia, this species only reaches about eight to 12 metres in height under cultivation.

The seeds of this plant are dispersed by explosive action.

A sudden change in temperature can induce flowering for this species.

Derum

The Derum (Cratoxylum maingayi) is a tree that can grow up to 10 metres in height, according to NParks.

This species is listed as "Critically Endangered" and is native to Singapore.

This tree along Springleaf Road is giving us the cherry blossom vibes:

Garlic Vine

Other pink flowers you might come across on the street is the Garlic Vine (Mansoa hymenaea):

As the name suggests, the Garlic Vine is a climbing plant with leaves and flowers giving off a distinct garlic smell, according to a site by NParks.

The flowers are funnel-shaped and emit a faint garlic smell when they bloom.

The seeds are dispersed by wind.

According to a gardening site, the plant is native to South America and the entire plant such as roots, stems and leaves have medicinal properties and are used to reduce fevers, treat colds, throat, and respiratory ailments.

Bleeding Heart Vine

The Bleeding Heart Vine (Clerodendrum thomsoniae) is native to East Africa, according to NParks.

Here's a closer look at its flowers which have white and red parts:

You can view the full post here:

Top images via NParks/Facebook