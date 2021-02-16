Back

River Hongbao at Gardens by the Bay extended till Feb. 20, 2021

Registration is required.

Fasiha Nazren | February 16, 2021, 06:23 PM

The annual River Hongbao (RHB) is held both virtually online and physically at Gardens by the Bay this year.

From a seven-day event, the RHB 2021 will now run for a total of 11 days.

Originally slated from Feb. 10 to 16, the event has been extended for four more days, till this Saturday (Feb. 20).

Registrations now open

To prevent crowding, visitors are required to pre-register by booking slots online before heading down.

There's also a cap of 2,000 visitors per time slot.

Each daytime slot lasts 90 minutes, while night-time slots last 120 minutes.

Here are the timeslots for the different days:

Feb 17 to 19

  • 6pm to 8pm

  • 8:30pm to 10:30pm

Feb 20

  • 2pm to 3:30pm

  • 4pm to 5:30pm

  • 6pm to 8pm

  • 8:30pm to 10:30pm

23,000 visitors on first four days

This year's RHB features 24 giant lanterns featuring icons like a peacock, a pair of butterflies, the 12 zodiacs, and an 18-metre tall God of Fortune, scattered throughout the outdoor gardens.

According to a press release from RHB, about 23,000 people have visited RHB 2021 in its first four days.

In comparison, the 10-day event in 2020 which was held at The Float @ Marina Bay attracted about 800,000 visitors.

Top image from River Hongbao.

