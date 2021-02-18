realme 7 5G is the first 5G phone with 120HZ ultra smooth display under S$500

realme might sound like a hashtag for some marketing campaign, but is actually the name of the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand.

The brand aims to deliver smartphones that boast outstanding performance and trendsetting design at reasonable prices to young people around the world.

The company recently broke into the top 10 true wireless stereo (TWS) brands and scooped up 17 brand awards, 159 product awards, and five top tier designs.

All this in just a little over two years. During this time, the brand has reached over 50 million sales globally and was one of the top five best-selling brands in Singapore for the mobile segment during Shopee’s Double Eleven sales in 2020.

realme recently launched their first 5G phone in 2021.

Here it is.

Note: realme 7 5G sold in Singapore comes with a three-pin plug compatible with standard power outlets in Singapore

When I had a chance to test the latest offering from the world's fastest smartphone brand to reach 50 million sales, I couldn’t be more thrilled.

The phone was delivered in a distinctive yellow box with the brand name emblazoned on the front.

For a smartphone of its price point at S$469, the realme 7 5G looked really good, toeing the line between distinctive and classy incredibly well.

As TechRadar mentioned in their review of the phone:

“realme’s refined design work continues here with an appealing split-mirror finish that’s just flashy enough, without straying into gaudy territory.”

Bonus points for the relatively un-intrusive notch as well.

The phone itself felt a bit thick, good for those who can’t stand the light plasticky feel some cheaper phones tend to have, but it is perhaps a bit less sleek than other smartphones I had acquainted myself with before.

5G Phone

As the more perceptive of you might have realised, the realme 7 5G's calling card is the 5G itself.

Unfortunately, my house does not have 5G at the moment. Which is an issue I believe is not too uncommon now.

My office did have 5G though, and whenever I tried it out there, it worked quite well.

But that access to 5G, or lack thereof, is something one might want to take into account when purchasing the phone.

realme is committed to being a populariser of the latest technologies and innovations, 5G being a large focus for the brand as it grows across the region.

In Singapore, it looks to promote the construction of the 5G ecosystem, launching 5G-ready devices ahead of the main market players.

According to realme, their broader vision of building that 5G ecosystem will involve in-depth cooperation with operators, internet service providers, and e-commerce platforms.

That’s not all. The company is also looking to set up a realme concept store, and a local customer service centre in Singapore this year.

The realme 7 5G though is no slouch in the camera department either. It is equipped with 48MP Quad Camera and 16MP f/2.1 In-display Selfie Camera.

Their 119° Ultra-wide Angle lens lets you capture a significantly wider shot, so you can pack way more landscape goodness into your shots.

On the left is a picture taken with the regular camera shot with no zoom and on the right is the same spot taken using the wide angle shot:

The cherry on top was truly the night mode.

With the Super Nightscape mode, images taken are significantly brighter (right) compared to the normal mode (left), making it perfect for camera and social media enthusiasts out there who want to capture beautiful night views.

The display of the phone is quite impressive. I found navigating the phone really smooth, and the UI is relatively clean.

This is thanks to the phone’s 120HZ display. For the more mundane day-to-day activities that one might engage in, like playing games or watching YouTube videos, the realme 7 5G does well in these aspects too.

Games not too taxing on frame rate of course performed perfectly well:

Reviews online have also shown the phone working well with more intense games like Call of Duty.

YouTube videos were also a cinch to watch, especially whenever I had access to 5G. The relatively thinner bezel also made it more conducive for binge-watching as well.

Longevity

Screen and camera aside, here’s what I found the most impressive about the phone. Even with all the videos I watched or pictures I took, the battery lasted a really long time, thanks to its huge 5,000 mAh battery.

And if you somehow drain it, there's a fast charger included in the package.

That gets you a monumental 50 per cent charge in less than 30 minutes.

All in all, quite a good return for a S$469 Phone.

AIoT

realme doesn’t just offer phones.

In addition to the 5G ecosystem they are looking to develop, realme is also planning to launch its own AIoT ecosystem.

AIot is basically a portmanteau of the acronyms AI and the Internet of Things.

realme’s suite of AIoT products include the Buds Air Pro:

Audiophiles listen up, the realme Buds Air Pro can elevate your audio experience with its customised S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip that guarantees the strongest noise cancellation effect of up to 35db.

The realme Watch S Pro:

The realme Watch S Pro makes health management a convenient affair for all with important health monitors for heart rate and blood oxygen saturation level. It also has fitness features that support up to 15 kinds of sports mode, all in one watch.

The realme Smart Scale and the realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush:

Let realme take over your cumbersome daily tasks of the day with its Smart Scale and its M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush.

Want to get these?

The realme 7 5G is now available on realme’s Shopee flagship store, Singtel and Starhub stores, as well as authorised retailers.

Likewise, the Buds Air Pro (S$149), Watch S Pro (S$249), M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush (S$69) and Smart Scale (S$49) are also available on realme’s Shopee flagship store and authorised retailers.

