Razer will hire to fill 1,000 positions in S'pore at new one-north headquarters

Razer in Singapore is hiring.

Tan Min-Liang, chief executive officer of the gaming hardware and fintech firm, posted on LinkedIn on Monday morning, Feb. 1, about the announcement to fill some 1,000 positions locally.

However, Razer did not comment on the timeline of hiring, or the types of full-time or contract positions that will be available.

New HQ opening soon

Razer's new Southeast Asia headquarters will officially open in one-north technology business park in the second quarter of 2021.

The new one-north headquarters was originally expected to be ready to be moved into by mid-2020.

Razer's current office is in Chai Chee industrial estate.

Tan also posted on LinkedIn and social media about the installation of the company's iconic triple-headed snake logo on the front of the building on Sunday, Jan. 31.

The headquarters' exterior will showcase Razer's Chroma lighting technology.

Background

Razer is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Its new S$100 million building is seven storeys, with 19,300 sqm of office space, research and development laboratories, and design studios.

The project is developed by Boustead Projects' joint venture firm, while Echo Base, a start-up that incorporates next-generation technologies in real estate developments and which is backed by Tan, is reportedly also involved.

All photos via Tan Min-Liang