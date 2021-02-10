Back

S'porean businessman who co-founded Razer to cut ties with Myanmar military-backed company

An advocacy group had called for the Razer board to sack its co-founder.

Julia Yeo | February 10, 2021, 03:20 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporean businessman Lim Kaling announced on Tuesday, Feb. 9, that he will exit his investment in a cigarette maker in Myanmar, after the recent military coup in the country caused him "grave concern".

Razer co-founder withdraws investment in Myanmar

Lim, who is the co-founder of Singapore's Hong Kong-listed gaming company Razer, announced his decision in a statement, saying he would dispose of his one-third stake in a joint venture that owns RMH Singapore Pte Ltd, which in turn owns 49 per cent of Virginia Tobacco Company in Myanmar.

The rest of the stakes of Virgin Tobacco Company are held by Myanmar Economic Holdings (MEHL), one of two conglomerates run by the Myanmar military, according to The Diplomat.

He added that it is his only remaining investment in the country, and is exploring options for the "responsible disposal" of the stake.

Lim mentioned that the investment was initiated nearly three decades ago "under a very different circumstance", when it was a joint venture he started with a friend in 1993 as they saw an economic opportunity in Myanmar, which he claimed was "opening up to the rest of the world" at that time.

"Through this venture, we had hoped to help the country spur economic growth, create jobs, and raise standards of living," Lim's statement read.

He further added that he has always been a passive minority shareholder with no direct involvement in the operations of Virginia Tobacco.

Advocacy group called on Razer board to sack Lim due to investment

Two days before Lim's announcement, an advocacy group named Justice For Myanmar launched an online petition calling on the Razer board to sack Lim unless he sold his stake in the joint venture immediately.

After Lim's announcement, the group acknowledged his decision to end his investment in "the Myanmar military's tobacco monopoly".

Besides Lim, other companies have also been pressured by activists to withdraw from their joint ventures with MEHL.

Japanese beverage company Kirin announced that it was pulling out of a long-standing partnership with the MEHL in a statement released last week, citing concerns with the recent actions of the Myanmar military, reported BBC.

Top image adapted via Min-Liang Tan & Getty Images

S'pore welcomes Biden administration's efforts to strengthen cooperation with Asean countries

Reaffirming strong ties between Singapore and the U.S.

February 10, 2021, 02:41 PM

MDS Collections apologises, founder commits to reply & resolve complaints in 48 hours

Working throughout the CNY period to resolve issues flagged by customers.

February 10, 2021, 02:37 PM

Photo of unused taxis due to Covid-19 pandemic deemed best of S'pore in world competition

Effects of the pandemic, captured.

February 10, 2021, 02:33 PM

Haribo & local fashion brand launching gummy bear-themed apparel from S$24

Cute.

February 10, 2021, 12:52 PM

WHO team says 'extremely unlikely' for Covid-19 virus to have leaked from Wuhan lab in China

They said it is likely the virus first jumped from a bat to another animal, and then to humans.

February 10, 2021, 12:06 PM

Lawyer in US appears as kitten during formal court hearing via Zoom, panics & becomes internet sensation

All court hearings should have kitten avatars.

February 10, 2021, 11:09 AM

Pasir Ris residents take breathtaking 11-minute video that documents 40 species of wildlife

Nat-geo footage.

February 10, 2021, 11:07 AM

We sat down with Jack Neo, Mark Lee & Henry Thia for 2 hours. Here's what we learnt about their friendship.

*One hour spent filming.

February 10, 2021, 10:53 AM

How to prevent prime-area HDB estates from becoming havens for the rich, explained

MS Explains: What are the existing policies that help to control property prices? Might any of them be used to achieve the government's goal of keeping prime-area HDBs inclusive & diverse?

February 10, 2021, 09:20 AM

Late Pulau Ubin dog Kopi-O's final resting place next to water just like how he liked it, owner allows public visits

Gravestone ready.

February 10, 2021, 04:48 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.