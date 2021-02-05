S'pore ayam penyet stall receives lawyer's letter from Audemars Piguet for spoofing logo & tagline

Rayyan's Waroeng Upnormal, an ayam penyet stall at Amoy Street Food Centre, received a lawyer's letter after spoofing Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet's (AP) logo and tagline, reported 8 Days.

The owner of the stall, Nornizam 'Nizam' bin Amin, 49, had asked a designer to create the logo, but instead of "Audemars Piguet", he spelled out "Ayam Penyet".

In addition, the watch brand's original taglline "le maître de l'horlogerie depuis 1875", which means the master of watchmaking since 1875, was replaced with the tagline “le maître du poulet frit depuis 2014", which means the master of fried chicken since 2014.

Printed logo on t-shirts & stickers

According to 8 Days, Nizam also printed the logo on a number of t-shirts and stickers, which went viral online.

He had given the t-shirts to his friends and displayed the stickers at his stall.

Following this, Nizam received a lawyer's letter from the Swiss watchmaker's legal team, which was delivered by a courier directly to his stall.

In the letter, the watchmaker said that the stall had used their trademark without authorisation and had cosmetically modified their logo and tagline, reported 8 Days.

Settled amicably

AP agreed to "settle amicably" if the logo and any mention of the watch brand on every platform were removed.

However, AP informed Nizam that if their requests were not met, they would escalate the situation.

Nizam complied with their requests, signed a written reassurance that he had stopped using their logo and mailed it to the law firm within a week, without the help of a lawyer.

He also asked his friends who had the t-shirts and stickers to discard the items, which they agreed to.

Nizam revealed to 8 Days that despite the incident, his love for watches - AP included - remains.

Top photos via Rayyan's Waroeng Upnormal on Facebook and Audemars Piguet