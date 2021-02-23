Woman out of ICU & conscious 10 days after rushing to save boyfriend from burning car in Tanjong Pagar

The woman, who tried to rescue her boyfriend and friends from a car that caught fire after it crashed into shophouses in Tanjong Pagar, is out of the intensive care unit (ICU) at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Out of ICU, in stable condition

The woman, Raybe Oh Siew Hui, 26, is conscious and in a stable condition, reported The Straits Times.

The white BMW M4 coupe involved in the Feb. 13 Tanjong Pagar crash was a second-hand car that was allegedly purchased by 29-year-old Jonathan Long, one of the identified victims, in the fatal crash.

The crash resulted in five deaths and one injury.

Oh is a former Singapore Airlines stewardess, and is the girlfriend of Long, who was driving the BMW on the fated day.

She is also a getai singer.

In a 2013 interview with ST, she said that she was doing getai to pay for her school fees, and reduce the burden on her father.

According to Chinese media, the couple had applied for a BTO flat recently.

Akira Chan, 21, who is a friend of the group, told ST that Oh was trying to save her fiance, and had injured herself while trying to open the door.

Image from Michael Tay Photography and Sulaiman Daud