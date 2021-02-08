Back

Yishun coffee shop stall sells Ramly burgers from S$4

Good news for people in the North.

Fasiha Nazren | February 08, 2021, 06:22 PM

If there's one thing we miss from the usual pre-Covid Johor Bahru trips, it has to be the comforting Ramly Burgers.

The good news is that there are some places where you can find these burgers in Singapore.

This includes Burock Cuisine, a familiar name for those who frequent the pasar malams in Singapore before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Feb. 2021, Burock opened a physical outlet at a coffee shop in Yishun.

Customers can get the Burger Ayam/Daging Special (S$4), which is essentially a chicken or beef patty enveloped in an omelette and sandwiched between two toasty buns.

For the big eaters, there is the Burger Ayam/Daging Double Special (S$6) which has double the patties.

One can also get three Burger Ayam/Daging Special for S$11.

Here's the full menu:

Photo from @burockcuisine on Instagram.

Apart from burgers, one can also indulge in Roti Boyan, a Boyanese pastry filled with eggs and served with a side of sambal.

Other outlets

If Yishun is a little too out of the way, Burock has another outlet in Bedok and a kiosk at Cosford Road.

Details

101 Yishun Ave 5, Singapore 760101

Opening hours: 2pm to 10pm, daily

418 Bedok North Ave 2, Singapore 460418

Opening hours: 1am to 10pm, daily

Top image from @burockcuisine on Instagram.

