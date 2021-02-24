Back

Rainbow eucalyptus tree in Katong Park sheds bark to form colourful layers

Paddle pop hues.

Tanya Ong | Ashley Tan | February 24, 2021, 04:42 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Every once in a while you come across something that makes you marvel at the wonders of nature.

Rainbow colours

One such sight is that of a rather unique tree located on a nondescript patch of grass in Katong Park.

What sets this tree apart from others are the striking colours of its bark.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Here's a closer look at the trunk, which has streaks of pink, red yellow and blue.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Heritage Tree

The pastel shades on the tree are actually its natural colouration.

According to a National Parks Board (NParks) Facebook post from 2014, the tree, a species of eucalyptus called Mindanao Gum, sheds patches of its outer bark at different times, showing the bright green inner bark.

The bark then matures to give blue, purple, orange and finally, maroon hues.

It is unclear how long the tree has been there.

Mindanao Gums can grow up to 60m tall and can also be found at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, North Buona Vista Drive, and Biopolis Drive.

According to the NParks website, the tree at Katong Park has a girth of 3.1m and a height of 25m.

This specific tree has also been designated a Heritage Tree, which are trees that meet certain criteria like having a girth of more than 5m, and/or having "botanical, social, historical, cultural and/or aesthetical value".

These trees were nominated for conservation and act as "important green landmarks".

Top photo by Mothership

Husky sleeps through staged armed robbery in Thai jewellery store

Just a casual afternoon nap.

February 24, 2021, 04:30 PM

7 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore on Feb. 24, including 1 case in community

Full update this evening.

February 24, 2021, 04:11 PM

MOM orders 7 companies in high-risk industries to stop work over workplace safety concerns

The operation has been extended to cover another 300 inspections.

February 24, 2021, 04:10 PM

'Explosion' in Tuas sends 8 people to SGH's specialised burn centre

Workers were shown on video being hosed down and having strips of torn clothing removed from their bodies.

February 24, 2021, 04:03 PM

WP's Pritam Singh raises several questions for DPM Heng Swee Keat on Budget 2021

Pritam questioned the government's sudden decision to raise petrol duties.

February 24, 2021, 03:55 PM

G-Dragon & Blackpink's Jennie are reportedly dating

Congrats!

February 24, 2021, 03:40 PM

Consider giving incentives to S'poreans who opt-in for vaccination: Lim Wee Kiak

He suggested additional CDC vouchers and CPF Medisave top ups as possible incentives.

February 24, 2021, 03:37 PM

Blueberry jam pizza available at new retro-themed pizza parlour near Nicoll Highway MRT station

A different sort of happy ending.

February 24, 2021, 03:28 PM

New masks by Temasek Foundation available for collection from Mar. 1, only need to be washed weekly

Free mask.

February 24, 2021, 03:21 PM

Man who lost job voluntarily cleans up Telok Blangah hawker centre tables for few days, grateful patron gives him hong bao token

He just wanted to help out.

February 24, 2021, 02:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.