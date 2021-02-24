Rainbow eucalyptus tree in Katong Park sheds bark to form colourful layers

Every once in a while you come across something that makes you marvel at the wonders of nature.

Rainbow colours

One such sight is that of a rather unique tree located on a nondescript patch of grass in Katong Park.

What sets this tree apart from others are the striking colours of its bark.

Here's a closer look at the trunk, which has streaks of pink, red yellow and blue.

Heritage Tree

The pastel shades on the tree are actually its natural colouration.

According to a National Parks Board (NParks) Facebook post from 2014, the tree, a species of eucalyptus called Mindanao Gum, sheds patches of its outer bark at different times, showing the bright green inner bark.

The bark then matures to give blue, purple, orange and finally, maroon hues.

It is unclear how long the tree has been there.

Mindanao Gums can grow up to 60m tall and can also be found at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, North Buona Vista Drive, and Biopolis Drive.

According to the NParks website, the tree at Katong Park has a girth of 3.1m and a height of 25m.

This specific tree has also been designated a Heritage Tree , which are trees that meet certain criteria like having a girth of more than 5m, and/or having "botanical, social, historical, cultural and/or aesthetical value".

These trees were nominated for conservation and act as "important green landmarks".

Top photo by Mothership