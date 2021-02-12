Rainbow & beautiful sunset seen in S'pore on 1st day of Chinese New Year 2021

Several people in Singapore have spotted a rainbow on the first day of Chinese New Year (Feb. 12, 2021).

Rainbow

One man managed to snap a picturesque image of the natural phenomenon from Bishan.

He uploaded the photo onto Facebook at around 6pm.

He explained in the comment section that the rainbow arch was located above the Australian International School and Serangoon Avenue 1, and the Central Expressway (CTE) along Braddell.

Another person also spotted the rainbow from Bishan New Town.

A reader, who sent his photo of the rainbow to Mothership, said that he spotted it from his place of residence in Kallang at about 5:50pm.

Here are more pictures of the rainbow:

One man also managed to capture a double rainbow at around 6pm that day.

Sunset

Besides the rainbow, many people also noticed a beautiful sunset on the first day of the Year of the Ox.

The sky was covered in shades of orange and purple.

Here's a collection of pictures of the phenomenon:

Pretty and auspicious.

Top image courtesy of Andy Yeo & from Meng Choong Wong/FB.