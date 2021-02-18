Steampunk-themed bar in Tanjong Pagar serves fried chicken sandwich, Pei Pa Kao cocktail & more

If you like all things clockwork, gears and the works of Jules Verne, here's a bar you may want to check out.

Steampunk-themed bar

Aptly located at the heart of Tanjong Pagar is Rails, a steampunk-themed bar and lounge.

The bar is inspired by the nearby Tanjong Pagar Railway Station and Jinrikisha Station.

In line with the vintage train theme, the bar counter features exposed brass pipelines.

The bar is also mainly decorated with a steampunk-style clock tower, gears and cogwheels as well as curious inventions and vintage artifacts.

There's also a wall of repurposed old books which could make for an Instagram-worthy backdrop.

Pei Pa Kao-infused cocktail

Rails also has a variety of cocktails including the Apothecary (S$24), which is a mixture of Pei Pa Kao, cognac and Amaro.

There is also the Midsummer Dystopia (S$25), which is made of smoked vodka, pisco, pear liqueur and muddled pear.

One can also indulge in food by Chix Hot Chicken, a Nashville fried chicken concept, at Rails.

This includes the Soul Slider (S$8.90), which is fried chicken with smoky paprika and mayonnaise sauce, layered with earthy cumin and coriander slaw sandwiched between two buns.

There's also the Dirty Taters (S$9.90) which consists of tater tots and fried chicken bits topped with cheddar and gouda sauce as well as the Comeback sauce.

Details

21 Tanjong Pagar Road #01-02 Singapore 088444

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays: 5pm to 10:30pm, Sundays: 3:30pm to 10:30pm, Closed on Mondays.

Top image from Rails.