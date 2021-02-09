Back

'We don't need any funds for any activities held for Kopi-O': Family of late Pulau Ubin dog

The son of Kopi-O's owner said members of the public can donate to animal shelters instead.

Ashley Tan | February 09, 2021, 03:34 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The recent death of a beloved Pulau Ubin "guide" dog Kopi-O after an alleged hit-and-run left many netizens and Pulau Ubin visitors in mourning.

The dog left behind siblings Teh-O and Teh-C, and was buried on the offshore island.

A flood of tributes has since streamed in, with numerous people posting photos and videos they had taken of the small, stubby-legged dog on social media.

In the meantime, Kopi-O's owner has requested for some privacy and that visitors to Pulau Ubin avoid attempting to locate Kopi-O's grave.

Kopi-O's family: No need for any funds

However, amidst the grief and hubbub, there have been some concerns over attempts to raise money for the late Kopi-O.

On Feb. 8, these concerns were first aired by Ubin fish farmer Phillip Lin in a post on the Pulau Ubin Facebook group, stating that Ubin residents and Kopi-O's owner and family "are in no way associated with the fundraising activity".

"We grieve for the loss of Kopi-O but will request that the public give us some personal space. We do not need any funds for any activities held in place for Kopi-O."

This statement was made perhaps in response to the organisation of various activities following the dog's death including the setting up of a memorial for Kopi-O and plans to visit his "favourite haunts" and the accident site.

Fundraising group deleted

A Facebook group named "Project Kopi-O Steering Committee" was even set up to maintain the "legacy" of Kopi-O.

Some of the group's goals were stated to be fundraising for a statue of Kopi-O, planting more CCTVs on the island and advocating for harsher driving laws.

The group, however, appears to have been deleted.

Family does not want any money

Today (Feb. 9), the son of Kopi-O's owner, Cai Fujie Jay, came forward to clarify the issue on the Facebook group, as "the situation seems to get out of hand and ridiculous".

Cai said that he was speaking on behalf of his father and the family, and had just become aware of "fundraising" efforts for Kopi-O.

He thus emphasised two points:

"My family is NOT involve, NOT approach, NOT associate with such activities.

My father WILL NOT accept anything especially if there is money involve. Even if there is fund being raise eventually, he will still REJECT taking them."

He added that although he understood that the person behind the fundraising had "good intentions", he requested for the person to "stop using the name of [his] father and Kopi-O".

"All these attentions of Kopi-O’s death are too overwhelming and are not helping, in fact, it is disrupting his lifestyle in Pulau Ubin," Cai said of his father.

Cai also told Mothership that his father had previously told Ubin residents not to purchase anything like flowers or toys for Kopi-O.

Public can donate to animal shelters instead

He shared that his father had been greatly impacted by Kopi-O's death, and is currently trying to move on.

He added that "simple things" such as sharing videos and photos of Kopi-O "are good enough for us".

Should members of the public want to offer their help, they can donate to animal shelters instead, Cai said.

In his post, Cai also took the time to thank them for their tributes and condolences.

Related stories

Top photo from Jo Ann Kuek

Some M'sians want Lee Chong Wei's 'Datuk' title revoked after he donated tablet computers to needy children

From charity to politics.

February 09, 2021, 03:14 PM

'I don't want dictatorship, I just want boyfriend': Young Myanmar citizens protest with creative signs

When the meme generation protest.

February 09, 2021, 02:17 PM

Retiring teacher in M'sia video calls son for IT help so he can provide quality lessons to students during lockdown

Doing his best to guide his students during lockdown.

February 09, 2021, 02:09 PM

You can now order a Tesla Model 3 in S'pore from S$116,364, excluding COE

Looks great.

February 09, 2021, 02:09 PM

37 complaints filed against MDS Collections over failure to fulfil orders, refunds & unauthorised charges

Oh no.

February 09, 2021, 02:03 PM

Chinese national to be charged for illegally importing 153kg of meat into S'pore

The meat products included pork sausages and frozen chicken.

February 09, 2021, 01:24 PM

S'pore hawker with stalls in Tampines, Ang Mo Kio & Clementi sells whole steamed chicken for S$9.90

One whole chicken.

February 09, 2021, 12:47 PM

Thai foodpanda rider delivers to customers who are fishing in middle of river

Navigating the waters of food delivery in Thailand.

February 09, 2021, 12:44 PM

S'pore comedian Kumar makes lohei soundbite for CNY 2021

Huat.

February 09, 2021, 12:09 PM

M'sian man working in S'pore planned to go to Syria with S'porean wife to join ISIS

He was arrested under the the Internal Security Act in July 2020.

February 09, 2021, 12:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.