PUB investigating company that sold S$2,500 water heater as its work had ‘numerous defects’

Installation of storage water heaters in homes must be done by licensed plumbers.

Nigel Chua | February 25, 2021, 08:09 PM

PUB, Singapore's national water agency, is investigating a company that sold a water heater for S$2,500, after a visit to the customer’s home revealed “numerous defects” in the installation work.

PUB’s investigation includes looking into whether the company had engaged a licensed plumber to carry out the installation, as required by law.

Responding to queries from Mothership, Ridzuan Ismail, PUB’s Director of Water Supply (Network), said that after PUB was made aware of the case, PUB officers visited the customer’s home and discovered “numerous defects in the installation work”.

The customer was advised to engage a licensed plumber to carry out the rectification works, PUB said.

Only licensed plumbers are allowed to carry out regulated water service and sanitary plumbing work, including the installation of storage water heaters in homes, under PUB's revised Licensed Plumber scheme which took effect from April 1, 2018.

Since then, PUB said that it took enforcement action against an average of about 40 companies or individuals every year from 2018 to 2020 for carrying out unlicensed plumbing work.

The penalty for such offences carries a maximum fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

“When engaging licensed plumbers for regulated plumbing work, customers are advised to request for the plumber’s identification card certifying that they are licensed plumbers and are encouraged to always compare prices," said Ridzuan.

A list of licensed plumbers can be found on PUB's website here. A list of regulated plumbing works can be found here.

Top image via Complaint Singapore on Facebook

