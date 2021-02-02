Crowds in Japan rush to get PS5 after retailer restocks them on Jan. 30

There have been huge demand for the Playstation 5 (PS5), Sony's latest gaming console.
Crowds squeezing against each other to get a PS5
That demand caused chaos over the weekend in Akihabara, Tokyo.
Yodobashi Camera, a popular electronics store restocked their supply of the PS5 console on Jan. 30.
When sales of the restocked supply began, this particular branch of Yodobashi Camera saw throngs of people squeezing against each other in a tight crowd.
While many of them were wearing masks, it was impossible to maintain a safe distance from another consumer, let alone move away from the crowd once one entered the queue.
This was also despite Japan's Covid-19 situation, with 1,791 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Feb. 1 alone.
店内BGMで子供達が— YAMATO (@yamato__1234) January 30, 2021
「みんなのヨドバシカッメーラ」って陽気に歌ってるのと相反して大人たちが必死すぎる…
子供達は純粋に綺麗な心のまま育ってください。#ヨドバシ #ヨドバシカメラ #PS5 #PlayStation5 #プレステ5 pic.twitter.com/K95XtrNeEB
秋葉wwwwwww— たばた。 (@tabata__97) January 30, 2021
乱闘wwwwwww
クソ面白いwwwwwww#ps5 #ヨドバシ #アキヨド pic.twitter.com/FH3x5M5R4f
Oh my God!!!! ヨドバシps5 pic.twitter.com/v2ilIadbFk— Dave Gibson ⠿🗼 (@AJapaneseDream) January 30, 2021
秋葉ヨドバシやばすぎwwカウンターぶっ壊れたww— たけ (@gttae63) January 30, 2021
SwitchのSDカード買いに来ただけなのに#ps5 pic.twitter.com/l8iT4GmdZa
The police had to be called to manage the crowd situation.
先日も今日もPS5販売歴史に残るような機会に立ち会えた気がする。普段TL眺めていて「あちゃー」と思うのだが、その場に居合わせるとマジヒク。恐怖すら感じる #ヨドバシ #秋葉原 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/FyQ0G0jgDt— arihisa (@arihisakun) January 30, 2021
警察きたったwwwww— たばた。 (@tabata__97) January 30, 2021
秋葉 ヨドバシwwww
ps5んごー！！！ pic.twitter.com/1dk5VmcngY
Rumours on social media spread that amongst the crowd were foreign resellers.
There was also footage circulating online of resellers with bags of PS5 units.
#ヨドバシ#ps5 #入荷#新宿#秋葉原— g120110jp (@g120110jp) January 31, 2021
（以下自分自身に宛てた謎の備忘録）
1/31(日)15:00現時点
川崎⇨14:15
新宿西口、横浜⇨9:30終
町田⇨14:45
梅田⇨なし
京都⇨15:00
新潟、博多⇨9:30
↑↑黒カード要
↓↓ヨドバシカメラ 黒カード(クレカ)入会はこちらへhttps://t.co/W31j37j99r pic.twitter.com/AJotEL2b0Y
Sales not done through pre-orders
To avoid scalpers and resellers from buying and reselling a huge number of the consoles, Japanese consumers often have to win a raffle lottery ticket to be allowed the purchase of a console.
According to Sora News, other Yodobashi Camera outlets limited sales for the PS5 to those holding on a certain credit card known as the Visa Gold Point Card Plus.
This is only made available to those who have spent at least 200,000 yen (S$2536.60) worth of products from the electronics chain.
However, the outlet in Akihabara opened sales for all.
Given the pandemic and demand for the console, the PS5 has been difficult to get.
In Singapore, the PS5 is not yet readily available in stores - with the Sony store, pre-orders have been filled up.
Video game retailer Qisahn is also deploying a raffle-system for batches of pre-orders.
Some lucky customers have got their hands on a unit.
Top photo via gttae63's and tabata__97's Twitter
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.